Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

MAKING THEIR MARK – In tonight’s game, Drew Fortescue made his NHL debut, Adam Sykora scored his first NHL goal and Dylan Garand earned his first NHL win. It is the first time since Nov. 10, 1932 that three different Rangers each recorded such milestones in the same game.

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored at least one power play goal in back-to-back games and in 11 of their last 15 games (14 PPG). In that span, their 14 power play goals lead the league.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIRSTS – Fortescue and Sykora both notched their first career NHL points (Fortescue with an assist and Sykora with a goal), and Jaroslav Chmelar notched his first career NHL assist. Sykora became the sixth Rangers player this season to score their first career goal.

SCORING HIGH – New York registered six goals in a game for the 10th time this season, tied for the third-most games among all NHL teams. They have registered at least three goals in back-to-back games and in 12 of their last 14 games.

Alexis Lafreniere notched his eighth power play goal of the season and has scored a power play goal in back-to-back games. He ranks second on the Rangers this season in goals (22) and since Mar. 2, his nine goals are tied for the most in the NHL.

Dylan Garand has helped the Rangers earn points in each of his two career NHL games (1-0-1) and became the second Rangers goaltender in the past decade to start their career with a point in each of their first two games (last Shesterkin, 2019-20).

Adam Fox collected an assist on Lafreniere’s goal and has 12 points (1G-11A) over his last 13 games. He leads all Rangers defensemen this season in assists (35) and points (39). Since Mar. 5, his 11 assists are tied for the most in the league among all NHL blueliners.

Jonny Brodzinski registered his third career multi-goal game and first of the season.