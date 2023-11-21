- Vincent Trocheck pushed his point streak to six games (4G-7A), tied for the third longest of his career. Trocheck’s 15 points on the year (5G-10A) are tied for the second most on the Blueshirts.
- Erik Gustafsson extended his point streak to six consecutive games (1G-7A), the third longest of his career. Gustafsson became the fifth defenseman to post a run of that length in his first season with the Rangers. The others: Neal Pionk (7 GP in 2017-18), Bruce Driver (7 GP in 1995-96), Per Djoos (6 GP in 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6 GP in 1987-88). His 12 points (3G-9A) rank fourth on the Rangers and first among New York defensemen.
- Chris Kreider collected his fifth assist of the season, giving him points in seven of his last nine games (5G-4A).
- Nick Bonino recorded his first point (A) as a Ranger.
- Jacob Trouba collected his first multi-point game of the year, and first since March 19, 2023 against Nashville, with two assists.
- Barclay Goodrow scored his first goal of the season.
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Stars
