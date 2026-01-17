Rangers at Flyers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 15-9-2 with an 80–70 goal differential.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (238) and are tied for the lead in road wins (109).

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad is one power play goal away from breaking the franchise record (116) and his 231 power play points as a Ranger rank fifth in franchise history. His 128 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Zibanejad has recorded a point in seven-straight games (6G-8A), tied for the third longest active streak in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (18), power play goals (8) and faceoff wins (334), ranks second in points (43) and second in assists (25). He has notched four multi-point games and 14 points (6G-8A) through his last seven games. In that time span, his 14 points and six goals are both tied for sixth in the league.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 268 goals, the sixth most in franchise history. His 632 career points with New York are the seventh most in franchise history and on Jan. 14, he surpassed James Patrick (363) for the ninth most assists in franchise history (364).

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters, and his two shorthanded goals are tied for seventh. On Jan. 12, he scored his 59th career game-opening goal, tying Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (35), points (51) and shots (142), and ranks second in goals (16). He has recorded at least one assist in eight-straight games (11A), the longest active streak among NHL skaters, and his longest such streak since the 2023-24 season (eight games).

Panarin tallied his 600th point as a Ranger on Jan. 12, notching the feat in the fewest games in franchise history (475 GP). His 601 points rank ninth in Rangers history and since 2019-20, rank fifth in the NHL. On Dec. 23, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP). On Jan. 2, he factored on his 100th game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.

He leads the Blueshirts with 14 multi-point games this season and five games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the league and he sits eight multi-point games away from tying Mark Messier (179) for the fifth most multi-point games in franchise history. On Jan. 5, he notched his 94th career multi-assist game, surpassing Andy Bathgate (93) for the fifth most in Rangers history.

Since Nov. 7, his 44 points are the sixth most in the league and his 30 assists are tied for seventh. Among all NHL skaters since his debut in 2015–16, he ranks fourth in assists (603) and fifth in points (921). On Jan. 8, he notched his 600th career assist, and on Dec. 4, recorded his 900th career point, becoming the sixth undrafted player since 1963–64 to do so in 800 games or less.

Panarin’s 260 points (102G-158A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023–24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 153 of 209 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in three of his last four games (1G-3A) since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury. This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in faceoff wins (321), is tied for third in goals (11), ranks fourth in hits (81) and is tied for fifth in points (26).

Through his last 14 contests, he has recorded 13 points (4G-9A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7. In just 37 games played, Miller matched his career season-high of three overtime goals, tied for the most among all NHL skaters this season.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since 2024–25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.1).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied 10 points through his last 10 games (5G-5A). This season, he ranks third on the team in goals (11), and ranks fourth in points (27) and assists (16). Among all NHL forwards, his 21:00 average time on ice this season ranks 10th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.8 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,223 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (170), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4), ranks fourth in power play points (8) and is tied for fifth in goals (10). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 170 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024–25, his 471 hits rank third in the NHL.