Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-10-2 with an 89–78 goal differential.

Since the 2021–22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (110) and road points (240).

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history on Jan. 17. He became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He is tied with Mark Messier for the fourth-most power play points (232) as a Ranger. His 129 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Zibanejad has recorded a point in nine-straight games (9G-9A), tied for the third longest active streak in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (21), power play goals (9) and faceoff wins (347), and ranks second in points (47) and assists (26). He has notched five multi-point games and 18 points (9G-9A) through his last nine games. In that time span, his nine goals are tied for the second most in the league and his 18 points are tied for third.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, he has collected 271 goals, the sixth most in franchise history, and sits one goal away from tying Andy Bathgate (272) for fifth. His 636 career points with New York are the seventh most in franchise history and his 365 assists rank ninth. He is the fourth Rangers player to record nine 20-goal seasons with the team.

On Jan. 17, he recorded his second hat trick of the season and his ninth as a Ranger, tying Bill Cook for the most hat tricks in franchise history. He is one of seven players in the league this season with two or more hat tricks.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters, and his two shorthanded goals are tied for seventh. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh in Rangers history.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (37), points (56) and shots (151), and ranks second in goals (19). He has recorded at least one point in 10-straight games (5G-13A), the second longest active streak in the league this season and his sixth such streak as a Ranger. His six 10-game point streaks are the second most in franchise history.

His 10-game assist streak (13A) is the longest active streak among all NHL skaters, the longest of his career and tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

Panarin’s 401 career assists as a Ranger rank eighth in franchise history. He sits four points shy of tying Ron Greschner (610) for the eighth-most points in Rangers history.

He leads the Blueshirts with 16 multi-point games this season, including six games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the NHL, and is six multi-point games away from tying Mark Messier (179) for the fifth most in franchise history. His 67 three-point games as a Ranger are tied with Jean Ratelle for the third most in franchise history, and his 95 career multi-assist games are the fifth most in Rangers history.

Since Nov. 7, Panarin’s 49 points rank sixth in the league and his 32 assists are tied for sixth. Since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (605) and fifth in points (926) among all NHL skaters.

Panarin’s 265 points (105G-160A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023–24. Over that span, he has recorded points in 155 of 211 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded two assists in three-straight games and has tallied at least one point in five of his last six games (1G-7A) since returning to the lineup on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury. In that time span, his seven assists are tied for the most on the Blueshirts and his eight points rank third. This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (332), is tied for third in goals (11), and ranks fourth in points (30) and hits (84).

Over his last 16 games, Miller has tallied 17 points (4G-13A). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.

Among all skaters in the league with at least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.1) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied 14 points (5G-9A) over his last 12 games. This season, he is tied for third on the team in goals (11), ranks third in points (31) and is tied for fourth in assists (20). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:58 average time on ice this season is tied for 10th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,244 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (175), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4), ranks fifth in power play points (8) and is tied for fifth in goals (10). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 175 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024–25, his 476 hits rank third in the NHL.