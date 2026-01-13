Rangers vs. Kraken: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad scored his 18th goal of the season, extending his point streak to six-straight games (6G-6A). His six goals in the 2026 calendar year are tied for the most among all skaters in the league.

Artemi Panarin tallied his 600th point as Ranger, notching the feat in the fewest games in franchise history (475 GP). Since 2019-20, his 600 points rank fifth in the NHL. With his assist on Zibanejad’s goal, he extended his assist streak to seven-straight games (10A), the longest active streak among all NHL skaters.