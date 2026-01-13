Rangers vs. Kraken: Postgame Notes

Seattle Kraken v New York Rangers

© Jared Silber

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad scored his 18th goal of the season, extending his point streak to six-straight games (6G-6A). His six goals in the 2026 calendar year are tied for the most among all skaters in the league.

Artemi Panarin tallied his 600th point as Ranger, notching the feat in the fewest games in franchise history (475 GP). Since 2019-20, his 600 points rank fifth in the NHL. With his assist on Zibanejad’s goal, he extended his assist streak to seven-straight games (10A), the longest active streak among all NHL skaters.

WATCH RECAP:

SEA at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators | Wednesday, January 14 | 7:30 PM ET

News Feed

A Celebration of The Captain

Rangers vs. Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Mammoth: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Mammoth: Pregame Notes

A Miami Classic: Rangers Shine Outdoors

Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes

Welcome to Miami: Rangers Set for the Winter Classic

Rangers at Panthers: Pregame Notes

Outdoor Classics

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes