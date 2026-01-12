Rangers vs. Kraken: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad sits one power play goal away from breaking the franchise record (116). His eight power play goals this season are tied for the 12th most among all NHL skaters. Since 2024–25, Zibanejad’s 15 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 37 power play points rank second. His 128 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Zibanejad has recorded a point in five-straight games (5G-6A) and his 10 multi-point games this season are tied for the second most on the Blueshirts. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (17), power play goals (8) and faceoff wins (320), ranks second in points (40) and third in assists (23). Since Dec. 20, his 15 points (6G-9A) are tied for the eighth most in the league.

Between Jan. 2–Jan. 8, he factored on eight consecutive goals, tied with Rod Gilbert for the second-longest streak in Rangers franchise history, and his longest such stretch since setting the franchise record with 10 in 2018–19.

On Jan. 2, he notched his fourth career five-point game and his first since Mar. 25, 2021. He is one of 14 players in the league this season with a five-point contest. On Dec. 20, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals and on Jan. 10, he scored his 58th career game-opening goal, surpassing Jean Ratelle (57) for the third most in franchise history.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 267 goals, the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 629 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history and he sits one assist away from tying James Patrick (363) for the ninth most in team history.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (33), points (49) and shots (139), and ranks second in goals (16). He has tallied a point in 14 of his last 18 games (8G-15A) and has recorded at least one assist in six-straight games (9A), tied with Jake Sanderson for the longest active streak among NHL skaters.

Panarin’s 599 points as a Ranger are the ninth most in franchise history and his 397 assists rank eighth. On Dec. 23, he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP). At the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, he factored on his 100th game-winning goal, tying Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.

He leads the Blueshirts with 14 multi-point games this season and five games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the league and he sits eight multi-point games away from tying Mark Messier (179) for the fifth most multi-point games in franchise history. On Jan. 5, he notched his 94th career multi-assist game, surpassing Andy Bathgate (93) for the fifth most in franchise history.

Since Nov. 7, his 42 points are the sixth most in the league and his 28 assists rank eighth. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015–16, he ranks fourth in assists (601) and fifth in points (919). On Jan. 8, he notched his 600th career assist and on Dec. 4, recorded his 900th career point, becoming the sixth undrafted player since 1963–64 to do so in 800 games or less.

Panarin’s 258 points (102G-156A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023–24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 151 of 207 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury. This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in faceoff wins (313), ranks fourth in hits (79), is tied for third in goals (11), tied for fifth in points (24) and tied for sixth in assists (13). Through his last 13 contests, he has recorded 11 points (4G-7A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.7 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since 2024–25, among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.0).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied a point in six-straight games (3G-4A) and has 10 points through his last eight games (5G-5A). This season, he is tied for third on the team in goals (11) and ranks fourth in points (26) and assists (15).

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.8 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.2) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,204 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (160), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4), ranks fourth in power play points (8), fifth in goals (10) and seventh in points (23). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 160 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 461 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.