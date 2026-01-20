Rangers at Ducks: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – Artemi Panarin and Vladislav Gavrikov both notched their second power play goals of the season. On the road, the Rangers rank second in the league this season with a 29.0 power play percentage. Since Dec. 23, they lead the league with a 37.5 power play percentage and their 12 power play goals rank fourth.

Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 10-straight games (5G-13A), the second-longest active streak in the league this season and his sixth such streak as a Ranger. His six 10-game point streaks are the second most in franchise history. With an assist on Gavrikov’s power play goal, he also extended his assist streak to 10-straight games (13A), the longest active streak in the league, the longest of his career and tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

Mika Zibanejad tallied an assist on Matthew Robertson’s goal, extending his point streak to nine-straight games (9G-9A), the third-longest active streak in the league. Through his last nine games, his 18 points are the most on the Rangers and are tied for third among all NHL skaters.

J.T. Miller notched his eighth multi-point game of the season and his third since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury. He has notched at least one point in five of his last six games (1G-7A). In that time span, his seven assists are tied for the most on the Blueshirts and his eight points rank third.