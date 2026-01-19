Rangers at Ducks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 16-9-2 with an 86–73 goal differential.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (110) and road points (240).

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history on Jan. 17. He became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He is tied with Mark Messier for the fourth-most power play points (232) as a Ranger. His 129 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history.

On Jan. 17, he recorded his second hat trick of the season and his ninth as a Ranger, tying Bill Cook for the most hat tricks in franchise history. He is one of seven players in the league this season with two or more hat tricks.

Zibanejad has recorded a point in eight-straight games (9G-8A), tied for the third longest active streak in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (21), power play goals (9) and faceoff wins (340), ranks second in points (46) and second in assists (25). He has notched five multi-point games and 17 points (9G-8A) through his last eight games. In that time span, his nine goals are tied for the second most in the league and his 17 points are tied for third.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, he has collected 271 goals, the sixth most in franchise history, and sits one goal away from tying Andy Bathgate (272) for fifth. His 635 career points with New York are the seventh most in franchise history and his 364 assists rank ninth. He is the fourth Rangers player to record nine 20-goal seasons with the team.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters, and his two shorthanded goals are tied for seventh. His 59 career game-opening goals are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history. On Jan. 17, he surpassed Brian Leetch (37) for the seventh-most game-winning goals in Rangers history with 38.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in assists (36), points (54) and shots (147), and ranks second in goals (18). He has recorded at least one assist in nine-straight games (12A), the longest active streak among all NHL skaters and tied for the longest of his career. His nine-game point streak is the second longest active streak in the league.

Panarin skated in his 800th career NHL game on Jan. 17 and recorded his 600th point as a Ranger on Jan. 12, notching the feat in the fewest games in franchise history (475 GP). He sits six points shy of tying Ron Greschner (610) for the eighth-most points in Rangers history.

He leads the Blueshirts with 15 multi-point games this season, including six games with three or more points. His three four-point games are tied for the third most in the NHL, and he is seven multi-point games away from tying Mark Messier (179) for the fifth most in franchise history. His 67 three-point games as a Ranger are tied with Jean Ratelle for the third most in franchise history, and his 95 career multi-assist games are the fifth most in Rangers history.

Since Nov. 7, Panarin’s 47 points rank sixth in the league and his 31 assists rank seventh. Since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (604) and fifth in points (924) among all NHL skaters.

Panarin’s 263 points (104G-159A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023–24. Over that span, he has recorded points in 154 of 210 games, the fifth most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded a point in four of his last five games (1G-5A) since returning to the lineup on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury. This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in faceoff wins (327), is tied for third in goals (11), ranks fourth in hits (84) and is tied for fourth in points (28).

Over his last 15 games, Miller has tallied 15 points (4G-11A) and skated in his 900th career NHL game on Dec. 7. His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.

Among all skaters in the league with least 400 faceoffs this season, his 60.9 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.1) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied 12 points (5G-7A) over his last 11 games. This season, he is tied for third on the team in goals (11), ranks third in points (29) and is tied for fourth in assists (18). Among all NHL forwards, his 21:00 average time on ice this season ranks 10th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 57.8 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,234 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (175), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4), ranks fourth in power play points (8) and is tied for fifth in goals (10). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 9-0-0.

His 175 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024–25, his 476 hits rank third in the NHL.