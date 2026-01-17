Rangers at Flyers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 16-9-2. Their 16 road wins this season rank second among all teams in the NHL and their 34 road points and 12 regulation road wins both rank third.

POWER PLAYERS – The Blueshirts notched their 27th power play goal of the season and their 10th since Dec. 23. In that time span, their 35.7 power play percentage leads the league and their 10 power play goals are tied for the fourth most among all teams.

MULTI-POINT PLAYERS – Five Rangers skaters recorded a multi-point game against the Flyers: Mika Zibanejad (3G), Artemi Panarin (2G-1A), Vincent Trocheck (2A), Alexis Lafreniere (2A) and J.T. Miller (2A).

Mika Zibanejad set the franchise record with the most power play goals in Rangers history with his 117th as a Blueshirt. He became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. With his second hat trick of the season and his ninth as a Ranger, he tied Bill Cook for the most hat tricks in franchise history. He extended his point streak to eight-straight games (9G-8A), the third longest active streak in the league, and became the fourth Rangers player to record nine 20-goal seasons with the team.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan earned his 500th career win as a head coach. He reached this milestone in 966 games, the 12th fewest games among all head coaches in NHL history. He is one of four active head coaches to have notched the feat.

Artemi Panarin skated in his 800th career NHL game and extended his point streak to nine-straight games (4G-12A), the second longest active streak in the league. He notched his 67th three-point game as a Ranger, tied with Jean Ratelle for the third most such games in franchise history. His nine-game assist streak is the longest active streak in the league and is tied for the longest of his career (2023-24).

J.T. Miller has tallied two assists in back-to-back games (4A) and has recorded six points (1G-5A) since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury.

Brennan Othmann scored his first career NHL goal.

Spencer Martin made his first start and earned his first win as a Ranger.