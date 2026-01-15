Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers

© Jared Silber

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad recorded his sixth multi-assist game of the season, surpassing James Patrick (363) for the ninth most assists in franchise history with 364 assists as a Ranger. He extended his point streak to seven-straight games (6G-8A), the fourth longest active streak in the league.

Artemi Panarin notched an assist on Alexis Lafrenière’s goal, extending his assist streak to eight-straight games (11A), the longest active streak in the league.

Gabe Perreault recorded his first career multi-goal and multi-point game.

J.T. Miller tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season. He has recorded at least one point in three of his last four games (1G-3A) since returning to the ice on Jan. 8 after missing seven games due to injury.

Jonathan Quick made his 800th career NHL start.

WATCH RECAP:

OTT at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins | Monday, January 26 | 7:00 PM ET

