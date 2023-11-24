Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

ROAD WARRIORS - New York ended its four-game road stretch with a 3-1-0 record and has wins in six of its last seven games and points in 13 of its last 14 games (12-1-1). The Rangers’ 14 wins are tied for the most in the NHL (BOS, VGK).
DEFENSIVE EFFORT - As a team, the Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. Today, the Blueshirts went 6-for-6 on the PK, making them 11-for-11 on the PK over the last two games. It marks the first time since Jan. 2019 that the Rangers have been perfect on the PK with five or more opportunities in consecutive games.
FAST START - The Blueshirts opened the scoring only 45 seconds into the contest and then followed it up with a goal 1:53 into the game. The last time New York tallied twice in the opening two minutes of a game was Feb. 28, 2009 (1:08). The Rangers improved to 11-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 11 of their past 12 games.
DYNAMIC DUO - The Rangers improved to a regular season record of 40-11-6 when Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.
- Mika Zibanejad recorded his 34th multi-goal game with the Rangers and tied Mike Gartner for the 11th most in franchise history. Zibanejad has scored the game’s first goal on 39 occasions since 2018-19, the second most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, he has recorded 33 points (16G-17A) in 29 games against the Flyers.
- Chris Kreider scored a goal and notched an assist within the first two minutes of the win. Kreider became the third player in Rangers history to record two points in fewer than two minutes to open a game, joining Pete Stemkowski and Brad Park (both 1:04 on Nov. 9, 1973). Kreider is four goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).
- Blake Wheeler recorded his first multi-point game (2A) with New York. Wheeler has six points (2G-4A) in his past eight games.
- Igor Shesterkin improved to 8-3-0 on the season and allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the fifth time this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL.
- Erik Gustafsson notched an assist, giving him points in seven of his past eight contests (1G-8A).
- Peter Laviolette coached in his 1,448th game, tying Dick Irvin for the 10th most in NHL history.