Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

ROAD WARRIORS - New York ended its four-game road stretch with a 3-1-0 record and has wins in six of its last seven games and points in 13 of its last 14 games (12-1-1). The Rangers’ 14 wins are tied for the most in the NHL (BOS, VGK).

DEFENSIVE EFFORT - As a team, the Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. Today, the Blueshirts went 6-for-6 on the PK, making them 11-for-11 on the PK over the last two games. It marks the first time since Jan. 2019 that the Rangers have been perfect on the PK with five or more opportunities in consecutive games.

FAST START - The Blueshirts opened the scoring only 45 seconds into the contest and then followed it up with a goal 1:53 into the game. The last time New York tallied twice in the opening two minutes of a game was Feb. 28, 2009 (1:08). The Rangers improved to 11-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 11 of their past 12 games.

DYNAMIC DUO - The Rangers improved to a regular season record of 40-11-6 when Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.