Outdoor Classics

January 2, 2012 (2012 NHL Winter Classic) – Rangers defeated Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

The Rangers’ first all-time regular season outdoor game was against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, at Citizens Bank Park (the home of MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies) in the 2012 NHL Winter Classic. The anticipation for puck drop was extended by two hours due to the temperature and glare from the sun, and once the game started, the energy was palpable from start to finish.

The Flyers scored the first two goals of the game, taking a 2-0 lead with 5:39 remaining in the second period. Thirty seconds after Philadelphia’s second goal, Rangers forward Mike Rupp scored his second goal of the 2011-12 season and celebrating the goal by imitating the “salute” goal celebration of Flyers forward (and former Rangers forward) Jaromir Jagr.

Less than three minutes into the third period, Rupp scored his second goal of the game to tie the contest, and Brad Richards followed Rupp’s goal with one of his own at 5:21 of the period to give the Rangers their first lead of the game.

As the Rangers attempted to hold the lead and win the game, the Flyers’ Daniel Briere was awarded a penalty shot with 19.6 seconds remaining in regulation. With all of the 46,967 people in attendance standing, Lundqvist denied Briere from scoring on the penalty shot, and in dramatic fashion, helped the Rangers emerge with a 3-2 victory.

Lundqvist’s Lens: “There was such a big buildup to the game. It was our first outdoor game, and I also remember we had the TV crew (from HBO’s show “24/7 – Road to the NHL’s Winter Classic”) following us around for a few weeks. There was so much anticipation and excitement going into that game. It was a lot of fun to have that first experience playing outdoors; it was a lot to take in. The game was great and had a dramatic finish with that penalty shot in the end. Overall, it was a fantastic experience.”