Memories from the Great Outdoors  

This weekend, the Rangers are headed outdoors as they are slated to play in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the New York Islanders.

In what marks the organization’s fifth outdoor contest, there’s some familiarity with playing outdoors within the roster – everything from those with little-to-no experience skating in the open air (and in inclement weather) to those who practically grew up skating on an outdoor pond. Read up on some of the Rangers’ favorite outdoor memories.

Will Cuylle

Growing up in Toronto, there were a lot of outdoor rinks. We spent a lot of time out there and then would come inside and have hot chocolate from Tim Hortons afterwards – that was probably my favorite memory, just coming inside and having the hot chocolate after. I haven’t played outdoors in probably 10 years, but I liked that it’s sunny outside and bright. I usually would go out there with just me and my dad, but sometimes with my friends.

Barclay Goodrow

I don’t have a specific [memory]. I think just shoveling the pond and getting out there. My dad made a rink one year in the backyard. He just made a board with a bunch of wood and made a whole rink setup for me. We’d be out there with the garden hose to flood it. Those were good memories.

Zac Jones

I got to skate on the pond one time growing up. Just once. It got cold enough in Richmond just one time. We have a pond right by my house, but it never froze more than like two inches, so it was never enough to go skate. But one winter it was like seven or eight inches thick. I had three days out on the pond to myself. My brother was out there, too, so it was a special memory. That was the only outdoor experience I’ve ever had. I’ve never had any other games or practices, so I’m really looking forward to this. Growing up as a hockey player, you want to go skate outdoors on the pond and I never really got that experience, so I’m just really excited.

Kaapo Kakko

My grandparents have an outdoor rink just a one-minute walk from their house. But it wasn’t like a rink – there were no walls, just nets. You could skate on it. I started skating over there. I’ve been skating there every winter. In the end, when I played my last couple of years over there [in Finland], I also lived with them. They have one big house with two sides – it’s kind of like two apartments, so I was on the other side. I was playing on a men’s team in Finland, and on the off days, I would go there and skate in the meadow. I’ve been skating there my whole life.