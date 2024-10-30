Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL) 

Defenseman Has Skated in Three Games for Predators This Season, Averaging 14:23 of Ice Time

GettyImages-2128813359 (1)
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (October 30, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL).

Del Gaizo, 25 (10/11/99), has skated in three games for the Predators this season, averaging 14:23 of ice time with a +1 rating and eight shots on goal. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner also appeared in the Milwaukee Admirals’ first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, recording a +1 rating and five shots on goal.

