Marchessault, Saros Lead Preds to Victory Over Senators

Jonathan Marchessault tallied twice and the Nashville Predators defeated the Ottawa Senators by a 4-1 final on Monday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. The result sees the Preds collect two points in their first road game of the season with a 2-0-1 record to begin the campaign.

Ryan O’Reilly scored what proved to be the game-winner on the day, Cole Smith added Nashville’s second empty-netter and Juuse Saros was outstanding in net with 31 saves to help the Preds to what O’Reilly called a “greasy” road win.

“It wasn't pretty, but we stuck with it when things weren't going well, and we kept fighting,” O’Reilly said. “And, obviously, [Saros] was unbelievable again, made the huge saves when we needed him to, but all in all, we kept fighting. The third period began a little slow, but got the momentum back. We started getting to a simpler and simpler game, and making good, hard plays… There's things we’ve got to improve, but things to feel good about.”

“[It was a] gutsy performance from our group,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought it was a hard road game. It was kind of a little bizarre with all the penalties and a lot of the puck dropping and so kind of took a little bit of momentum on both sides away at different times. But I loved our third period. I loved most of our game. The second period probably wasn't perfect for us. [Saros] was amazing. He has been all year, and kind of kept us in it. And it was a big goal by [O’Reilly].”

The game’s opening period featured plenty of special teams work - including a masterful 5-on-3 penalty kill by the Preds for almost 90 seconds - but no goals.

In the second stanza, Ottawa appeared to have taken the game’s first lead, but Nashville’s successful challenge for goaltender interference wiped the goal off the board, instead setting the stage for the visitors’ loudest line to convert. Just over midway through the period, Erik Haula helped a turnover find Michael Bunting, and he found Marchessault down low who beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark through the five-hole and a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes.