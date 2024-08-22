NHL EDGE stats for Pittsburgh Penguins

1. Forward Sidney Crosby was tied for seventh in the NHL in high-danger goals (23) last season and was in the 97th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (90).

Crosby, who ranks second among active NHL players in career points per game (1.25), behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (1.52), and has won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017), is still at the top of his individual game. Crosby also ranked among the NHL leaders in total skating distance (267.22 miles; 94th percentile).

But Pittsburgh has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in Crosby's tenure, and the 37-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, making this a potential make-or-break season for his supporting cast.