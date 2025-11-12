Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

Show debuts Thursday, with new episodes each week throughout NHL season

NHLPA Tkachuk brothers

© Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are going to be tuning up some good vibes on their new podcast.

The brothers announced their new show, “Wingmen,” on Wednesday. The first episode drops on Thursday.

“For us it’s super exciting,” Matthew said on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the announcement. “We’re just super excited. [Brady and I] FaceTime pretty much daily or weekly, now we’re getting paid to do it once a week, are you kidding me? So it’s pretty exciting and I’m just super excited to grow the game.”

Matthew, a forward for the Florida Panthers, said that the brothers were approached right before the playoffs about the idea. Since both him and Brady were still competing in the postseason, they put it on the backburner.

Once Matthew raised the Stanley Cup with the Panthers and the season finished up, they circled back to the idea and it “started to slowly pick up some steam in the summer.”

“It just happened really quickly,” Matthew said. “And now it’s finally actually happening.”

The first few episodes will just be the Tkachuk brothers chatting, Brady said, about all things hockey and all sports, and “other life things.”

“That’s what our FaceTimes are usually about,” said Brady, forward for the Ottawa Senators. “We’re excited about building off that and sometime down the road inviting some guests and really having a great time with them.”

“Wingmen” is being produced by Wave Sports & Entertainment, the same company who works on NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce’s hit podcast, “New Heights.”

Episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout the NHL season.

“Our dad always said, ‘You better leave the game in a better place than when you got here,’” Matthew said. “But this is our best way of doing it. We feel like we’re the luckiest guys in hockey.”

