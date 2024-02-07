Panthers unveil jerseys for 3rd annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night

Grab your salsa dancing shoes and a Cafecito, Florida Panthers fans, because the team is getting ready to party in style.

On Wednesday, the Panthers released their specialty ¡Vamos Gatos! Night jerseys, as part of their celebration of the Hispanic community in South Florida.

The team’s third annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night will be on Saturday when they host the Colorado Avalanche. There will be a pregame party which will have various Hispanic food vendors as well as music, live mural installations, salsa dancers and more.

The slick-looking sweaters feature a panther head in front of palm trees as the jersey crest, with “Vamos Gatos” written underneath. The design is surrounded by a pineapple, Cafecito cups and fire.

The right shoulder has a panther claw gripping the state of Florida, while the left shoulder has a stylized “FP” with the “P” turning into a hockey stick.