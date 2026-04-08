RECAP: Canadiens 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Losing yet another player to injury, Dmitry Kulikov, who was already playing with a broken nose, suffered a broken finger in the third period and did not return.

“It’s the standard injury here now,” said Maurice, who added that Kulikov’s season is over. “It’s unbelievable what these guys have been through.”

After pulling Dobes for the extra attacker, Suzuki – moments after being denied by Tarasov on another point-blank shot – lit the lamp for Montreal to make it 3-3 with 20.2 seconds left on the clock.

Facing adversity right out of the gate in overtime, the Panthers had to kill off 1:49 of a 4-on-3 power play at the start of the extra frame.

Holding on, the Panthers and Canadiens then exchanged chances at 3-on-3, with the Panthers leading 4-3 in shots on goal.

A great goaltending duel, Tarasov finished regulation and overtime with 29 saves, while Dobes made 30.

“Tarry was unbelievable,” Reinhardt said of Tarasov. “A lot of big saves at big times. Both goalies played well, but Tarry was unreal.”

Following a scoreless overtime, the action shifted to the shootout.

With Dobes not letting anything past him, Cole Caufield and Alexandre Texier each scored to lock in the 4-3 win for the Canadiens.

“All things considered, it was a solid game,” Luostarinen said. “A tough ending, but I don’t think it was a bad game at all.”

THEY SAID IT

“He made some huge saves, and good for him. He had an impact in the game for us.” – Paul Maurice on Daniil Tarasov

“It’s not a hard game plan here. When you execute it, a lot of teams don’t want to play that way.” – Cole Reinhardt on adapting to Florida’s system

“They play a lot of minutes. Big respect. Chipping in every night and making good plays.” – Eetu Luostarinen on Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling

CATS STATS

- Donovan Sebrango recorded his fifth assist of the season.

- Seth Jones has notched at least one point in six of his last eight games.

- Eetu Luostarinen has recorded the third 10-goal season of his career.

- Tobias Bjornfot blocked four shots.

- Cole Reinhardt, Tomas Nosek and A.J. Greer each logged four hits.

- The Panthers led 18-11 in blocked shots.

- Florida surrendered only five scoring chances at 5-on-5 in the first period.

- The Panthers led 23-10 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Gustav Forsling was on the ice.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The trek through Canada will continue.

Looking to play spoiler, the Panthers will face the playoff-hopeful Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

To find a place to watch in South Florida, click HERE.