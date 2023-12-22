RECAP: Blues 4, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The goals were once again a bit too hard to come by for the Florida Panthers during a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Still in a good position at 18-12-2, the Panthers are fighting through their first rough patch of the season, losing four of their last five games while being outscored 12-6.

But if the chances keep coming, the Cats are confident they’ll bounce back soon.

“I understand that we’re behind it a little bit,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re not feeling particularly fresh right now, and that’s fine. But we’ve just got to just deal with it. We’ll deal with it. We’ll talk about it and the language won’t all be clean because that’s not the way we play.”

In the first period, neither team found the back of the net. That being said, the Panthers had the majority of the chances. After 20 minutes, they led 9-5 in shots on goal, 15-8 in shot attempts and 2-0 in high-danger shots attempts, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

If not for the post, they also would’ve had a goal or two.

After coming up empty on a 3-on-1 rush, the Blues broke the ice on the follow-up attempt when Jordan Kyrou took a pass from Robert Thomas and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a shot from the bottom of the left circle to make it 1-0 at 4:50.

Moment later, the Blues appeared to double their lead when Pavel Buchnevich scored on a give-and-go. But after a challenge from the Panthers, the goal quickly came off the board after officials determined that St. Louis had entered the zone offside.

Unfortunately, the Blues got it right back.

Luring Bobrovsky out of his crease, Buchnevich doubled the lead – for real this time – for St. Louis when he lifted a backhander into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at 7:46.

“Tonight, we gave up a few too many odd-man rushes and couldn’t find a way to put the puck in the net,” Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “That’s what happens.”

After a series of close calls and a few more posts, the Panthers were finally rewarded with some well-deserved puck luck. Attempting to get the puck into the zone, Eetu Luostarinen instead found the back of the cage to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 13:47.

On the play, Luostarinen's entry pass went off the curved part of the glass at the end of the bench. Thinking the puck would rim around the boards as it always does, Blues goaltender Joel Hofer came out to play it behind the net, leaving the cage exposed.