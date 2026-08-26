Panthers set for 15 nationally televised games in 2026-27

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers won’t be hard to find this season.
Of their 84 games for the 2026-27 season, 15 have been chosen for national distribution, the NHL announced on Wednesday.
Not far removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025, the Panthers will kick off their campaign -- and the NHL’s entire season as a whole -- with a nationally televised matchup against the defending-champion Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29 at Lenovo Center on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET.
Overall, the Panthers have five games on ESPN, six on TNT, three on ESPN+ and one on ABC.
Four of those games will be played within the Atlantic Division, including a pair against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 16 and March 23.
This is the fourth consecutive season the Panthers have been featured in double-digit national games.
The full slate of games is as follows:
- Sep. 29, 2026 | Panthers @ Hurricanes | 5 pm ET | ESPN
- Oct. 6, 2026 | Panthers @ Kings | 10:30 pm ET | ESPN
- Nov. 4, 2026 | Panthers vs. Blackhawks | 7:30 pm ET | TNT
- Nov. 10, 2026 | Panthers @ Blue Jackets | 7:30 pm ET | ESPN+
- Nov. 12, 2026 | Panthers vs. Red Wings | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+
- Dec. 10, 2026 | Panthers vs. Penguins | 7 ET | ESPN
- Dec. 15, 2026 | Panthers @ Bruins | 7 pm ET | TNT
- Jan. 14, 2027 | Panthers @ Wild | 9:30 pm ET | ESPN
- Jan. 27, 2027 | Panthers @ Rangers | 7:30 pm ET | TNT
- Feb. 16, 2027 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7:30 pm ET | ESPN+
- Feb. 24, 2027 | Panthers @ Golden Knights | 9:30 pm ET | TNT
- March 4, 2027 | Panthers vs. Penguins | 8:30 pm ET | ESPN
- March 23, 2027 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7 pm ET | TNT
- April 3, 2027 | Panthers @ Rangers | 12:30 pm ET | ABC
- April 4, 2027 | Panthers @ Devils | 4:30 pm ET | TNT
All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast locally on Scripps Sports and Panthers Plus.
To find out how to tune in this season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.