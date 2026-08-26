Panthers set for 15 nationally televised games in 2026-27

Panthers kick off season vs. Hurricanes on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Panthers-Lineup
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers won’t be hard to find this season.

Of their 84 games for the 2026-27 season, 15 have been chosen for national distribution, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

Not far removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025, the Panthers will kick off their campaign -- and the NHL’s entire season as a whole -- with a nationally televised matchup against the defending-champion Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29 at Lenovo Center on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET.

Overall, the Panthers have five games on ESPN, six on TNT, three on ESPN+ and one on ABC.

Four of those games will be played within the Atlantic Division, including a pair against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 16 and March 23.

This is the fourth consecutive season the Panthers have been featured in double-digit national games.

The full slate of games is as follows:

  • Sep. 29, 2026 | Panthers @ Hurricanes | 5 pm ET | ESPN
  • Oct. 6, 2026 | Panthers @ Kings | 10:30 pm ET | ESPN
  • Nov. 4, 2026 | Panthers vs. Blackhawks | 7:30 pm ET | TNT
  • Nov. 10, 2026 | Panthers @ Blue Jackets | 7:30 pm ET | ESPN+
  • Nov. 12, 2026 | Panthers vs. Red Wings | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+
  • Dec. 10, 2026 | Panthers vs. Penguins | 7 ET | ESPN
  • Dec. 15, 2026 | Panthers @ Bruins | 7 pm ET | TNT
  • Jan. 14, 2027 | Panthers @ Wild | 9:30 pm ET | ESPN
  • Jan. 27, 2027 | Panthers @ Rangers | 7:30 pm ET | TNT
  • Feb. 16, 2027 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7:30 pm ET | ESPN+
  • Feb. 24, 2027 | Panthers @ Golden Knights | 9:30 pm ET | TNT
  • March 4, 2027 | Panthers vs. Penguins | 8:30 pm ET | ESPN
  • March 23, 2027 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7 pm ET | TNT
  • April 3, 2027 | Panthers @ Rangers | 12:30 pm ET | ABC
  • April 4, 2027 | Panthers @ Devils | 4:30 pm ET | TNT

All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast locally on Scripps Sports and Panthers Plus.

To find out how to tune in this season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

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