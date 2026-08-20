Florida Panthers to Host Training Camp Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Baptist Health IcePlex

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host Training Camp Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health on Saturday, Sept. 19 starting at 10:00 a.m. (ET) at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can watch the Panthers on the ice, participate in family activities and games, interact with the Panthers mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt as well as the Florida Panthers Dance Team and more. Territory Members will have a dedicated activation space at the Baptist Health IcePlex on Saturday. For additional information on Training Camp Fan Fest, please visit BaptistHealthIcePlex.com.

Pantherland at the Baptist Health IcePlex will open at 10:00 a.m. (ET) for fans to shop the latest merchandise throughout the event. Fans can also register here for public skate opportunities to follow the conclusion of the event.

Select Florida Panthers training camp practices and regular season practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year. Fans can check the Panthers open practice schedule at FTLWarMemorial.com/Hockey/Panthers-Open-Practices . The open practice schedule is subject to change and fans are encouraged to check this website before attending. Fans must abide by the Practice Rules & Conduct outlined therein.

Fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason for the Panthers full preseason schedule.

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About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 30,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and the Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.