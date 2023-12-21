Florida Panthers to Host ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ Game Immediately Following Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Dec. 23

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the club will host an ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ game at Amerant Bank Arena immediately following the Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights game.

Fans are encouraged to stay at Amerant Bank Arena to watch Alumni play in a recreational game with the Panthers Warriors team for two 30-minute running clock periods. Fans can enjoy discounted food and beverage specials at Section 105 food court and more. Admittance is included with fans who hold tickets to the Dec. 23 game, no additional purchase is necessary.

The Panthers Warriors Hockey program is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. Military veterans who have served our country and want to receive recreational therapy through the sport of hockey. The Florida Panthers Foundation has supported the Panthers Warriors since their inception in 2019 through grants, events and more.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.