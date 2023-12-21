Florida Panthers to Host ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ Game Immediately Following Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Dec. 23

Alumni All Stars & Panthers Warriors
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the club will host an ‘Alumni All Stars and Panthers Warriors’ game at Amerant Bank Arena immediately following the Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights game.

Fans are encouraged to stay at Amerant Bank Arena to watch Alumni play in a recreational game with the Panthers Warriors team for two 30-minute running clock periods. Fans can enjoy discounted food and beverage specials at Section 105 food court and more. Admittance is included with fans who hold tickets to the Dec. 23 game, no additional purchase is necessary.

The Panthers Warriors Hockey program is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. Military veterans who have served our country and want to receive recreational therapy through the sport of hockey. The Florida Panthers Foundation has supported the Panthers Warriors since their inception in 2019 through grants, events and more.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.

News Feed

PREVIEW: After long road trip, Panthers aim for strong start vs. Blues

PREVIEW: After long road trip, Panthers aim for strong start vs. Blues
Territory Talk: Road Trip Recap 

Territory Talk: Road Trip Recap 
RECAP: Flames 3, Panthers

RECAP: Flames 3, Panthers 1
PREVIEW: Ekblad returns as Panthers wrap up road trip in Calgary

PREVIEW: Ekblad returns as Panthers wrap up road trip in Calgary
RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1

RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1
PREVIEW: Mahura, Lockwood slot in as Panthers visit Oilers

PREVIEW: Mahura, Lockwood slot in as Panthers visit Oilers
PROSPECTS: Josh Davies talks new deal, breakout season and more!

PROSPECTS: Josh Davies talks new deal, breakout season and more!
Florida Panthers Launch Limited Edition Library Card in Partnership with Broward County Libraries

Florida Panthers Launch Limited Edition Library Card in Partnership with Broward County Libraries
RECAP: Canucks 4, Panthers 0

RECAP: Canucks 4, Panthers 0
PREVIEW: Panthers close out season series with Canucks

PREVIEW: Panthers close out season series with Canucks
RECAP: Kraken 4, Panthers 0

RECAP: Kraken 4, Panthers 0
PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Panthers aim to ‘play our game’ in Seattle

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Panthers aim to ‘play our game’ in Seattle
POSTCARD: Bennett checks in from Seattle

POSTCARD: Bennett checks in from Seattle
Shining Star: Reinhart Named 3rd Star of the Week

Shining Star: Reinhart Named 3rd Star of the Week
RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 2

RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 2
PREVIEW: Cats open five-game road trip with clash in Columbus

PREVIEW: Cats open five-game road trip with clash in Columbus
Swag Turned On: Carter Verhaeghe is picking up where he left off

Swag Turned On: Carter Verhaeghe is picking up where he left off
Hornqvist Honored: ‘Respect, Admiration and Celebration’

Hornqvist Honored: ‘Respect, Admiration and Celebration’