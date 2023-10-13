RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Adam Erne on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 28-year-old entered Oilers Training Camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) and scored a goal during the Sept. 30 pre-season road game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Erne spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, dressing in 241 games while recording 27 goals and 35 assists for 62 points along with 109 penalty minutes.

Entering the NHL as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second-round selection (33rd overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Erne also played 114 games for the Lightning over three seasons, tallying 13 goals and 14 assists.

Through seven NHL campaigns, he has logged an average ice time per game of 12:21 while accumulating a total of 40 goals and 49 assists. He also has three games played during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.