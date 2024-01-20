RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

CALGARY, AB – The Oilers announced Saturday morning they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and loaned forward James Hamblin.

After recovering from a lower-body injury sustained on November 13, Holloway was loaned to the Condors on January 6 and played four games with the affiliate squad, recording two goals and two assists. The 22-year-old has scored one goal in 14 games with the Oilers this season and has four goals with six assists in 65 career NHL games.

The 24-year-old Hamblin has two goals and one assist in 31 games with the Oilers this season, as well as three goals and two assists in six games with the Condors.