RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

After recovering from a lower-body injury, Holloway was loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on January 6 and recorded two goals and two assists in four games

GettyImages-1766048847
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

CALGARY, AB – The Oilers announced Saturday morning they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and loaned forward James Hamblin.

After recovering from a lower-body injury sustained on November 13, Holloway was loaned to the Condors on January 6 and played four games with the affiliate squad, recording two goals and two assists. The 22-year-old has scored one goal in 14 games with the Oilers this season and has four goals with six assists in 65 career NHL games.

The 24-year-old Hamblin has two goals and one assist in 31 games with the Oilers this season, as well as three goals and two assists in six games with the Condors.

Holloway buries a rebound off the boards to make it 4-0

