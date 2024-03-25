RELEASE: McDavid named Third Star of the Week

The Oilers captain led the NHL with 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in four games over the past seven days to secure the honour

GettyImages-2089867486
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid led the NHL with 11 points in four games over the past seven days to secure the league's Third Star of the Week honour.

McDavid scored one goal and added 10 assists to move up to 26 tallies and 91 helpers on the season, putting him six points behind Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the scoring race.

He scored a goal and an assist last Monday vs. Montreal, put up four helpers Thursday against Buffalo, assisted on three goals Saturday in Toronto and had two helpers Sunday in Ottawa.

His four-assist game vs. Buffalo made him the fourth player in NHL history with at least five four-assist performances in a single campaign, following Wayne Gretzky (8x), Mario Lemieux (2x) and Paul Coffey (1x).

McDavid's assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal against the Senators made him just the 12th player in NHL history to reach 90 assists in a single season. He then set up Zach Hyman also on the PP for the winger's milestone 50th goal of the campaign.

He is the first player to record 90 assists in a season since Joe Thornton with the San Jose Sharks in 2006-07.

McDavid is on pace to become just the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season and the first since Gretzky in 1990-91 with the Los Angeles Kings.

Hyman reaches 50 goals with a redirection on McDavid's shot-pass

