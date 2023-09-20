RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is pleased to announce that iconic alumni Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight will be inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame on October 26, 2023.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oilers in 1979, Charlie Huddy became one of just seven players to be part of all five of Edmonton's Stanley Cup championship rosters. Often paired with Oilers legend Paul Coffey, the steady blueliner played 694 games for Edmonton, which ranks 11th in franchise history and second among defencemen behind Kevin Lowe. As an Oiler, Huddy scored 81 goals along with 287 assists for 368 points and also had an incredible plus/minus mark of +245.

Saving some of his best hockey for when it mattered most, Huddy made 138 playoff appearances as an Oiler over 10 seasons, trailing only Kevin Lowe, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Jari Kurri. Following his playing career, which included stops in Los Angeles, St. Louis and Buffalo, Huddy moved behind the bench and eventually returned to Edmonton to serve as an assistant coach for eight seasons beginning in 2000-01.

Doug Weight joined the Oilers via trade with the New York Rangers just prior to the two teams playing during the 1992-93 campaign. Over the next eight and a half seasons the former 34th overall selection in the 1990 NHL Draft would suit up for 588 games (17th in franchise history), recording 157 goals (14th) and 420 assists (8th) for 577 points (10th). He also earned two of his four career NHL All-Star selections with Edmonton in 1996 and 1998.

Named as an assistant captain in just his second year with the team, Weight eventually became Edmonton’s 10th captain prior to the 1998-99 season. Combining outstanding passing and stick-handling skills with consummate leadership, Weight helped lead the upstart Oilers to five consecutive playoff appearances and thrilling back-to-back first-round underdog victories over the Dallas Stars (1997) and Colorado Avalanche (1998).

As part of the festivities leading up to the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic on Sunday, October 29, Huddy and Weight will see their names placed in the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place on Thursday, October 26 when the Oilers host the New York Rangers. Limited tickets for the game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.