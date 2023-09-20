News Feed

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

Five-time Stanley Cup-winning defenceman and former Edmonton captain to be enshrined at Rogers Place prior to the Thursday, October 26 game vs. NYR

oilers-hof-2023
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is pleased to announce that iconic alumni Charlie Huddy and Doug Weight will be inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame on October 26, 2023.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oilers in 1979, Charlie Huddy became one of just seven players to be part of all five of Edmonton's Stanley Cup championship rosters. Often paired with Oilers legend Paul Coffey, the steady blueliner played 694 games for Edmonton, which ranks 11th in franchise history and second among defencemen behind Kevin Lowe. As an Oiler, Huddy scored 81 goals along with 287 assists for 368 points and also had an incredible plus/minus mark of +245.

Saving some of his best hockey for when it mattered most, Huddy made 138 playoff appearances as an Oiler over 10 seasons, trailing only Kevin Lowe, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Jari Kurri. Following his playing career, which included stops in Los Angeles, St. Louis and Buffalo, Huddy moved behind the bench and eventually returned to Edmonton to serve as an assistant coach for eight seasons beginning in 2000-01.

Doug Weight joined the Oilers via trade with the New York Rangers just prior to the two teams playing during the 1992-93 campaign. Over the next eight and a half seasons the former 34th overall selection in the 1990 NHL Draft would suit up for 588 games (17th in franchise history), recording 157 goals (14th) and 420 assists (8th) for 577 points (10th). He also earned two of his four career NHL All-Star selections with Edmonton in 1996 and 1998.

Named as an assistant captain in just his second year with the team, Weight eventually became Edmonton’s 10th captain prior to the 1998-99 season. Combining outstanding passing and stick-handling skills with consummate leadership, Weight helped lead the upstart Oilers to five consecutive playoff appearances and thrilling back-to-back first-round underdog victories over the Dallas Stars (1997) and Colorado Avalanche (1998).

As part of the festivities leading up to the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic on Sunday, October 29, Huddy and Weight will see their names placed in the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place on Thursday, October 26 when the Oilers host the New York Rangers. Limited tickets for the game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Lee Fogolin & Ryan Smyth are inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame

Created to honour outstanding contributions or service to the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club by past members of the organization, the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame may include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives or any other person whose role or service in the organization since its founding in 1972 is recognized as extraordinary.

The Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of 11 individuals appointed based on their significant and varied experience in the game of hockey and the community. Each have been appointed for an initial three-year term and can serve for a maximum of 15 years. Selection committee members may each bring forward one name annually as their official nomination for consideration. A maximum of two nominees will be elected to the Oilers Hall of Fame annually, each requiring an affirmative vote of at least 75 per cent.

The Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of former Oilers Wayne Gretzky, Ron Low, Louie DeBrusk and Chris Joseph, former player and executive Bruce MacGregor, media members Jim Matheson (Elmer Ferguson Award winner 2000), Terry Jones (Elmer Ferguson Award winner 2011), Bob Stauffer and Jason Gregor, as well as community members Chief Wilton Littlechild (International Chief and former U of A Golden Bear) and two-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Szabados.

The inaugural Class of 2022 included Oilers legends Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather and Rod Phillips, all of whom were inducted automatically by virtue of their respective Oilers banner honour. They were joined by legendary defenceman Lee Fogolin and fan-favourite forward Ryan Smyth.