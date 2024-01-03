RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield

The forward has appeared in 14 games with the Oilers this season, recording one goal before being sidelined with a lower-body injury against the Islanders

GettyImages-1776773634
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday forward Dylan Holloway has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has played 14 games for the Oilers this season and recorded one goal on November 11 on the road against the Seattle Kraken before sustaining a lower-body injury two days later during a home game against the New York Islanders.

Holloway, selected 14th overall in 2020, has scored four goals and six assists in 65 career NHL games

Holloway rips home a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1

