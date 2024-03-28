PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Thursday's meeting with the Kings at Rogers Place

GettyImages-2105678672
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are expected to go with the same lineup from Tuesday's overtime win in Winnipeg when they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Rogers Place on Thursday.

Stuart Skinner gets his second straight start after securing his 32nd win of the season in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over Winnipeg, tying him with Curtis Joseph (1996-97) season for fifth most wins in a season in Oilers franchise history.

Connor McDavid needs one more point to reach 120 for the third consecutive year and seven assists over the final 12 games of the regular season to become the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.

Corey talks to the media after morning skate before playing the Kings

Oilers Projected Lineup vs. LA

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Henrique - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

