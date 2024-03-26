PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Tuesday's game against the Jets at Canada Life Centre

GettyImages-1248057709
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

WINNIPEG, MB – Evander Kane will rejoin the lineup and play alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry on the third line on Tuesday night when the Oilers face the Jets at Canada Life Centre.

On the blueline, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reverted to having Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci together on the second pairing, while Brett Kulak was moved back to the left side of the third pair next to Vincent Desharnais.

Troy Stecher and Sam Carrick are expected to serve as healthy scratches.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net for Edmonton and is 3-0-1 with a 1.80 GAA and .941 SV% in his career against the Jets, stopping 128 of the 136 shots he's faced.

Evander speaks to the media following morning skate in Winnipeg

Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Henrique - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

GENE'S BLOG: New Hy Score

RELEASE: McDavid named Third Star of the Week

GAME RECAP: Senators 5, Oilers 3

RELEASE: Hyman hits 50 with PPG in Ottawa

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Senators

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Senators

GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Maple Leafs

BLOG: Hyman facing the Maple Leafs in best form of his career

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

BLOG: Hyman heads to Toronto with the chance to reach 50 goals

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Sabres 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sabres

RELEASE: Oilers sign James Stefan to ELC

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres