PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – Evander Kane will rejoin the lineup and play alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry on the third line on Tuesday night when the Oilers face the Jets at Canada Life Centre.

On the blueline, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reverted to having Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci together on the second pairing, while Brett Kulak was moved back to the left side of the third pair next to Vincent Desharnais.

Troy Stecher and Sam Carrick are expected to serve as healthy scratches.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net for Edmonton and is 3-0-1 with a 1.80 GAA and .941 SV% in his career against the Jets, stopping 128 of the 136 shots he's faced.