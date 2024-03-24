PROJECTED LINEUP: Kane out; Pickard starts against Senators

Kane is ruled out for a 'maintenance day" while Pickard gets the start between the pipes when the Oilers face the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday night

KANATA, ON – Evander Kane will be out of the lineup when the Edmonton Oilers complete a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed in his pre-game availability that the 32-year-old won't suit up against the Sens due to a "maintenance day", while Calvin Pickard will start between the pipes after making five saves in relief during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

"As a group – as a coaching staff and the training staff – it was our decision," Knoblauch said. "I think it's best for Evander, and I'm sure would have liked to play through it. He is a competitor, a warrior and that was our decision. We feel for the long run it's best for him."

Derek Ryan will draw into the lineup in place of Kane for his first appearance in two games.

With no morning skate for the Oilers, lines and defence pairings will be made apparent during warmups.

Kris speaks from Canadian Tire Centre ahead of Sunday's game

