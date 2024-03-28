PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

“Obviously we were a little unfocused and upset at the moment, but I think once that puck's getting dropped for the start of the face-off, everyone's dialled in and forgotten what happened before and are ready to do the job on the penalty kill,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. They were sharp and they made a lot of good plays to eliminate any scoring chances they had.”

“I don't know if it's worse if you didn't do it or that you did do it," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Regardless, you're sitting in the box with two minutes left. Pretty stressful. But obviously, a massive kill and big saves when we needed them from Skinny.”

Zach Hyman finished the game off 1:22 into overtime to win the extra point for the Oilers, reaching 200 career goals just one game after he became a first-time 50-goal scorer in Ottawa on Sunday.

Hyman has scored 19 goals with only one assist over his last 19 games, including a goal in four straight (5G).

The Oilers are 6-0-1 in their last seven home games and an NHL-best 14-2-2 record since Jan. 1.

Edmonton leads Los Angeles by three points for second place in the Pacific Division with a 43-23-4 record. The Kings are winners of four straight games after getting past the division-leading Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday night as they navigate a three-game Western Canadian swing through Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.