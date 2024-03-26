PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

Hyman became the third-oldest player in NHL history (31 years and 289 days) to reach the 50-goal plateau for the first time in their career and has now scored 113 goals in his first 223 games as an Oiler – the fourth-highest goal production over that span behind Wayne Gretzky (185), Glenn Anderson (126) and Craig Simpson (115).
Hyman’s next goal will be the 200th of his career, which will make him the 11th player from the 2010 NHL Draft class to reach 200 goals and just the fourth from outside Round 1 after he was a fifth-round pick of the Florida Panthers
After the game, Hyman spoke about his journey and his growth as a player to become a 50-goal scorer, thanking his captain, his teammates and most importantly – his family who helped make the moment possible.
“I mean, it's pretty cool. A special moment obviously for me and my family,” he said. “I think I said it before, but when you become an NHL player, so many people have sacrificed; those who've driven you to rinks, my parents and my uncles, everybody chips in to help you… My wife watching the kids by herself half the time, I think it means just as much or more to them just to see you have success.
“And obviously, this is a milestone that I don't think anybody thought I would ever get to when I started my career, I got to it, which is pretty crazy honestly, and I had a lot of help playing with a couple of special players, especially Connor, and I wouldn't be in this position without him.”