PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – Despite Sunday's defeat in the nation's capital, nothing could’ve taken away from Zach Hyman’s milestone night.

The Oilers winger was planted next to the left post of Ottawa’s net during a second-period power play and redirected home his 50th goal of the season off a pass put onto his tape by Connor McDavid, becoming just the seventh player in Oilers franchise history to reach the half-century in a single season.

Leon Draisaitl knew it was coming even before the puck was put into the back of the net by Hyman, as seen on Oilers TV’s mic’d up footage of the incredible moment, as the German was the first to let out a loud “Hyman!” before wrapping his arms around his teammate.

Draisaitl was one of three 50-goal scorers on the ice for the Oilers who basked in the moment before Hyman was congratulated by another in Corey Perry, who said “Welcome to the club” as one of the endless acknowledgements he received from coaches, teammates and trainers upon his return to the bench.

“A cool story from a guy who was supposed to just be a checker in this league and not sure if he would ever make it,” McDavid said post-game on Sunday. “He's worked for everything he's gotten and now he's a 50-goal scorer at the age of 31. It's pretty impressive. It's been cool to kind of witness his transition from that to a goalscorer, and everyone's really happy for him.”