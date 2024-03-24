PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Senators

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Senators

OTTAWA, ON – Coming off a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, the Oilers roll into the nation's capital looking to respond to last night's defeat when they finish off a back-to-back against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Edmonton trailed Toronto by five goals through two periods after being unable to capitalize on some early opportunities, including an early power play, while the Maple Leafs made the most of their chances to take a 5-0 lead off a pair of goals from both Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McCann.

The Oilers did their best to challenge the Maple Leafs' lead in the third period through Zach Hyman's 49th goal of the season and goals from Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl before the window for a comeback was firmly shut by Auston Matthews' empty-netter in the final minute.

"I think for our group, we believe we're capable of anything in here and we've been a good third-period team," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "So we didn't want to quit. We just didn't want to quit and we did that. I guess we made a game of it in the end, but we weren't good enough in the first two periods."