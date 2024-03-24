PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Senators

The Oilers look to respond in the second of back-to-back games on Sunday against the Senators

GettyImages-1465370480
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers play the second of back-to-back games on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 5:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck-drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Tony & Cam discuss Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Senators

OTTAWA, ON – Coming off a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, the Oilers roll into the nation's capital looking to respond to last night's defeat when they finish off a back-to-back against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Edmonton trailed Toronto by five goals through two periods after being unable to capitalize on some early opportunities, including an early power play, while the Maple Leafs made the most of their chances to take a 5-0 lead off a pair of goals from both Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McCann.

The Oilers did their best to challenge the Maple Leafs' lead in the third period through Zach Hyman's 49th goal of the season and goals from Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl before the window for a comeback was firmly shut by Auston Matthews' empty-netter in the final minute.

"I think for our group, we believe we're capable of anything in here and we've been a good third-period team," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "So we didn't want to quit. We just didn't want to quit and we did that. I guess we made a game of it in the end, but we weren't good enough in the first two periods."

The Leafs take a 6-3 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night

Edmonton takes on Ottawa who ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday with their first regulation win in 14 games against the New Jersey Devils, scoring five straight goals themselves after trailing 2-1 less than two minutes into the second period to claim a 5-2 victory that leaves the Devils six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators have endured another tough season that will be their seventh straight without playoff hockey, having been the victim of poor goaltending with a league-worst save percentage (.885) and the fifth-worst goals against per game (3.57) that's resulted in a 29-36-4 record – tied for last place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens on 62 points.

Edmonton has taken 12 of 14 meetings (12-1-1) against the Senators since the 2020-21 season, picking up at least a point in eight straight meetings after last defeating Ottawa 3-1 back on Jan. 2 at Rogers Place.

The last time the Oilers were in Canadian Tire Centre, Connor McDavid had a goal and assist – including an incredible steal and no-look pass to Ryan McLeod while shorthanded – in a 6-3 victory back on Feb. 11, 2023.

Since that season, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the offensive drivers for the Oilers against the Senators, recording 28 and 26 points respectively in 14 games which includes that year's all-Canadian North Division.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Maple Leafs

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

BLOG: Hyman heads to Toronto with the chance to reach 50 goals

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Sabres 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sabres

RELEASE: Oilers sign James Stefan to ELC

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres

RELEASE: Oilers to host South Asian Celebration

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canadiens

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canadiens

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

GENE'S BLOG: Av What It Takes

RELEASE: Oilers sign goaltender Connor Ungar to ELC

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)