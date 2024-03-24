PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Senators

Edmonton takes on Ottawa who ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday with their first regulation win in 14 games against the New Jersey Devils, scoring five straight goals themselves after trailing 2-1 less than two minutes into the second period to claim a 5-2 victory that leaves the Devils six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Senators have endured another tough season that will be their seventh straight without playoff hockey, having been the victim of poor goaltending with a league-worst save percentage (.885) and the fifth-worst goals against per game (3.57) that's resulted in a 29-36-4 record – tied for last place in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens on 62 points.
Edmonton has taken 12 of 14 meetings (12-1-1) against the Senators since the 2020-21 season, picking up at least a point in eight straight meetings after last defeating Ottawa 3-1 back on Jan. 2 at Rogers Place.
The last time the Oilers were in Canadian Tire Centre, Connor McDavid had a goal and assist – including an incredible steal and no-look pass to Ryan McLeod while shorthanded – in a 6-3 victory back on Feb. 11, 2023.
Since that season, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the offensive drivers for the Oilers against the Senators, recording 28 and 26 points respectively in 14 games which includes that year's all-Canadian North Division.