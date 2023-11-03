News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

Gagner's two goals couldn't turn the tide for the Oilers in a 4-3 defeat to the Stars on Thursday

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Sam Gagner scored twice in his return to Oil Country on Thursday night, but the comeback effort by the Edmonton Oilers in the third period led by No. 89 fell short in a 4-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The 34-year-old forward began his third stint with the Oilers and potted his 112th and 113th career goals for the club to pull Edmonton to within one goal after trailing 4-1 in the final frame to the Stars, who were playing the second of a back-to-back after beating the Calgary Flames the night prior.

The Oilers went 0-for-4 on the power play and couldn't complete the comeback in the final minutes despite pulling their netminder Stuart Skinner, who made 23 saves in the defeat.

Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 46-of-49 shots sent his way after Edmonton outshot Dallas 49-27 over the full 60 minutes, while forward Roope Hintz (2G, 1A) and Joe Pavelski (1G, 2A) each had three-point nights

The Blue & Orange's record falls to 2-6-1 heading into Saturday's matinee meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Sam speaks after this two-goal return to the Oilers

FIRST PERIOD

Nugent-Hopkins might've been wondering 'How did that not go in?' when Matt Duchene went back the other way and opened the scoring just 20 seconds after he nearly made the most of a Scott Wedgewood mistake behind the Stars' net.

The Dallas back-up netminder, getting the start on a back-to-back in place of regular Jake Oettinger, coughed up the puck up to No. 93 on an attempted rim around the boards that was knocked down by the longest-tenured Oiler below the goal line. Nugent-Hopkins tried a wrap-around that was prevented from crossing the goal line by the twin sticks of defenceman Esa Lindell and forward Mason Marchment before the puck was carried out of the zone.

After an Edmonton regroup, Cody Ceci pinched at the blue line, but the puck was chipped out by Marchment to set up an odd-man rush for Dallas between Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin against Stuart Skinner and Darnell Nurse. The former third-overall pick at the 2009 NHL Draft kept the puck to himself and beat Skinner five-hole for the 1-0 advantage to Dallas after Nugent-Hopkins nearly opened the scoring at the other end.

Kane snipes a wrist shot past Wedgewood to make it 1-1

The Oilers forward, however, would play his part in Edmonton's equalizing goal that came three minutes before the first intermission.

Nugent-Hopkins came sliding through the top of the Dallas zone to take the puck away from Pavelski, who put the play onside by bringing the puck over the blue line. No. 93 offloaded a short pass to No. 93, who wired his third goal of the season far post past Wedgewood on the three-minute mark of the opening frame to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the intermission.

Jay addresses the media following the loss

SECOND PERIOD

After the Oilers pre-game skate Thursday morning, Head Coach Jay Woodcroft spoke of the importance that would be placed on special teams against a Dallas team that's effective in both situations. "We're going against a really effective penalty kill tonight and a power play on Dallas's side that can ice some pretty dangerous players," he said.

Unfortunately, they weren't working in Edmonton's favour during the middle frame, where the Oilers have now been outscored 14-7 this season after Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz made it a 3-1 game through 40 minutes.

The Oilers gave up another odd-man rush when attempting to make a quick change as the puck was worked around the neutral zone by the Stars in the opening four minutes of the middle frame. Miro Heiskanen moved the puck up to Hintz, who fired a cross-ice pass to Pavelski for a one-timer that the 39-year-old put beyond Skinner for the go-ahead goal.

Evander speaks following the Oilers 4-3 loss to the Stars

THIRD PERIOD

Welcome back to Oil Country, No. 89.

After falling behind 4-1 after Hintz added his second goal of the game, Rogers Place reached maximum decibel levels in celebration of the first two goals of Sam Gagner's third stint in Blue & Orange.

The 34-year-old veteran of 1,016 NHL games – 543 of those with the Oilers – willed his first goal back in Oilers colours over the line when he drove hard to the net to force a loose puck beneath Wedgewood over the goal line with just over nine-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, drawing the loudest cheer (at the time) that Rogers Place has seen at this early stage of the 2023-24 season.

The roof was raised again three minutes later after Evander Kane crossed up a Stars' defender off a centre-ice draw to create a two-on-one, where Gagner got the last touch on the puck before it crossed the line to make it 4-3 before the six-minute mark of the final frame. 

Edmonton's comeback effort would fall short after pulling Skinner for the extra man in the final two minutes, with the Blue & Orange falling to 2-6-1 on the season despite putting up 49 shots on Thursday.

Watch the highlights as the Oilers fall 4-3 to the Stars

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.