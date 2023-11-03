GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Sam Gagner scored twice in his return to Oil Country on Thursday night, but the comeback effort by the Edmonton Oilers in the third period led by No. 89 fell short in a 4-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The 34-year-old forward began his third stint with the Oilers and potted his 112th and 113th career goals for the club to pull Edmonton to within one goal after trailing 4-1 in the final frame to the Stars, who were playing the second of a back-to-back after beating the Calgary Flames the night prior.

The Oilers went 0-for-4 on the power play and couldn't complete the comeback in the final minutes despite pulling their netminder Stuart Skinner, who made 23 saves in the defeat.

Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 46-of-49 shots sent his way after Edmonton outshot Dallas 49-27 over the full 60 minutes, while forward Roope Hintz (2G, 1A) and Joe Pavelski (1G, 2A) each had three-point nights

The Blue & Orange's record falls to 2-6-1 heading into Saturday's matinee meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.