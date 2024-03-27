GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Zach Hyman wins the extra point for the Oilers with his 51st goal of the season & the 200th of his career in a 4-3 in overtime victory over the Jets on Tuesday night

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

WINNIPEG, MB – Zach Hyman wasted no time scoring his 51st goal of the season, picking up the game-winner in overtime for his 200th career NHL goal as the Edmonton Oilers earned themselves the extra point in a hard-fought 4-3 victory at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night.

The Oilers winger got himself back on the scoresheet 1:22 into extra time after becoming a member of the 50-goal club on Sunday by burying his own rebound past Connor Hellebuyck after Winnipeg had battled their way back during the final frame with two goals in a minute from Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown scored 1:43 apart in the second period to erase Mason Appleton's opening goal earlier in the frame, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was able to break a 13-game goalless drought on the power play in the final stanza with his 17th tally of the campaign.

Nugent-Hopkins finished the night with a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid followed suit with two helpers in the victory to reach 93 assists and 119 points in his 68th game this season.

Stuart Skinner secured the victory with 22 saves on 25 shots despite a resilient Hellebuyck, who was solid with 38 stops for Winnipeg despite taking the defeat.

The Oilers return home to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Watch the recap of Tuesday's 4-3 Oilers OT victory in Winnipeg

FIRST PERIOD

For the second straight game, the Oilers were the victims of a soft call from the officials when Darnell Nurse's soft touch to the left knee of Josh Morrissey along the half-boards was called for tripping, sending the Jets to an early power play.

Edmonton's penalty kill turned aside the host's fortunate opportunity with the man advantage, but the Oilers trailed 7-1 in shots with six-and-a-half minutes gone in the first period as the Jets enjoyed the majority of puck possession in the opening few minutes.

Corey Perry sparked the Oilers bench with a scrap against defenceman Logan Stanley off a dump-in that brought the two players together in the former, leading to a lengthy fight between one of the League's perennial agitators and a tough customer in Stanley, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 231 pounds.

Right off the next faceoff, Edmonton got their best opportunity at cracking Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck when Mattias Ekholm's quick point shot forced the former Vezina Trophy winner into a stellar left-pad stop on Zach Hyman after the rebound fell to the first-time 50-goal scorer's stick with 12:17 to go in the first period.

Winnipeg nearly found the go-ahead goal in the period's final seconds when Sean Monahan received an unlocking pass at the Oilers blueline for a breakaway, but the centre sent his shot off the crossbar to keep us scoreless at 0-0 through 20 minutes.

Kris chats following the 4-3 overtime win vs the Jets

SECOND PERIOD

Mason Appleton's opening goal inside the second period's opening five minutes for the Jets didn't prevent the Oilers from dominating the middle stanza to the tune of a 2-1 lead and a 17-4 shellacking in the shot department.

The Jets centre finished a rebound off Kyle Connor's initial shot 4:46 into the middle frame to give the Jets a one-goal lead that persisted through the first half of the middle frame until the Oilers scored twice in a 1:43 stretch to take a 2-1 lead after Darnell Nurse dropped the gloves with Brenden Dillon for another scrap.

Connor McDavid had the puck on his stick during a zone entry close to the 12-minute mark before he shouldered away a Jets defender and delivered a pass to Warren Foegele, who then offloaded the ensuing pass onto the tape of Leon Draisaitl for the German to waltz around an outstretched an out-of-position Hellebuyck to nestle his 38th goal of the campaign into the yawning cage.

Draisaitl takes a pass from Foegele & finds twine to tie the game

Edmonton was all over Winnipeg at this point in the game, and Connor Brown wasn't going to be denied less than two minutes later when he unleashed an unstoppable wrist shot from between the circles that beat Hellebuyck clean into the top corner, marking the winger's third goal of the season to lift the Oilers into a 2-1 lead. 

Brown found himself in the box less than a minute later for a double minor for high-sticking, leaving the rest of his fellow penalty-killers to fend off a lengthy Jets power play to perfection and keep their team ahead by a goal through 40 minutes.

Connor speaks after the Oilers 4-3 overtime win

THIRD PERIOD

For what felt like could've been a confident lead for the Oilers after they eventually went ahead by two goals through Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, that feeling quickly evaporated much in the same way that Winnipeg's earlier lead in the middle frame was eliminated.

The Oilers were given their turn to make something happen on a double minor for high-sticking – this time to Nikolaj Ehlers for getting his stick into the jibs of Nurse at the Winnipeg blueline near the 14-minute mark of the final frame.

Nugent-Hopkins beamed to the back post on McDavid's power-play zone entry and took a pass from his captain and redirected his 17th goal of the campaign short side on Hellebuyck, breaking up the longest-tenured Oilers forward's 13-game goalless drought dating back to Feb. 26 at Rogers Place against Los Angeles.

Nugent-Hopkins scores on the PP to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead

But Edmonton's two-goal lead quickly evaporated when the Jets tied the game with two goals in a minute over the third period's midway mark, with Brenden Dillon burying a slap shot behind a screened Skinner before Sean Monahan deflected home Ehlers' effort on goal from the left circle not long after.

The officials looked to have made another mistake late in the game when Nugent-Hopkins was called for high-sticking despite the officials meeting at the penalty box to discuss if it was his blade that came in contact with the Jets defenceman.

Nonetheless, the call on the ice stood, but Edmonton's penalty kill was up to the task again at a critical moment to see out the Winnipeg man advantage and send this game into overtime.

Darnell speaks following the Oilers overtime win

OVERTIME

Zach Hyman was sick of being a 50-goal scorer.

After he ascended into the 50-goal club for the first time in his career on Sunday in Ottawa, the Oilers leading goalscorer's 51st goal of the season was a classic Hyman hard-working goal.

Hyman had the puck on his stick in the right circle during three-on-three and was able to walk in and fire a backhand that was stopped initially by Hellebuyck before he was beaten five-hole by Hyman's ensuing rebound at 3:38 of the extra frame.

Hyman scores his 200th career goal to win the game in overtime

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

