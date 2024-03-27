GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 3 (OT)

WINNIPEG, MB – Zach Hyman wasted no time scoring his 51st goal of the season, picking up the game-winner in overtime for his 200th career NHL goal as the Edmonton Oilers earned themselves the extra point in a hard-fought 4-3 victory at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night.

The Oilers winger got himself back on the scoresheet 1:22 into extra time after becoming a member of the 50-goal club on Sunday by burying his own rebound past Connor Hellebuyck after Winnipeg had battled their way back during the final frame with two goals in a minute from Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown scored 1:43 apart in the second period to erase Mason Appleton's opening goal earlier in the frame, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was able to break a 13-game goalless drought on the power play in the final stanza with his 17th tally of the campaign.

Nugent-Hopkins finished the night with a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid followed suit with two helpers in the victory to reach 93 assists and 119 points in his 68th game this season.

Stuart Skinner secured the victory with 22 saves on 25 shots despite a resilient Hellebuyck, who was solid with 38 stops for Winnipeg despite taking the defeat.

The Oilers return home to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Rogers Place.