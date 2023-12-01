GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 1

WINNIPEG, MB – Sicking with it is just what the Edmonton Oilers did.

"If there's the right way to win, that's what it looks like," netminder Stuart Skinner said post-game. "I thought the guys stuck with it all night. I thought we did a great job in both ends."

After it looked like their hard work all night wasn't going to be rewarded down 1-0 late in the third period, the Blue & Orange came back over the final 6:49 remaining in regulation to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday night to improve their win streak to four games.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck was a thorn in Edmonton's side between the pipes all evening, but when Darnell Nurse's lazy wrist shot was the one that finally solved the former Vezina Trophy winner, the Oilers continued to press on and took their deserved lead on a late power play when Leon Draisaitl ripped a one-timer from the right circle to lift his team ahead 2-1 and ultimately record the game-winner with 2:13 on the clock.

Ryan McLeod added an empty-netter to seal the victory and his first goal of the campaign, along with the centre adding an assist on Nurse's equalizing goal as the only player on both sides to register a multi-point night in Edmonton's victory. Stuart Skinner was stellar in his sixth straight start, making 25 saves on 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The Oilers improve to 9-12-1 heading into a six-day break before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes this coming Wednesday at Rogers Place.