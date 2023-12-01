GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 1

The Oilers get rewarded for their efforts on Thursday with goals from Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod in a 3-1 comeback victory over the Jets at Canada Life Centre

18959676_Nicole_Caporaso_20231201_034750
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

WINNIPEG, MB – Sicking with it is just what the Edmonton Oilers did.

"If there's the right way to win, that's what it looks like," netminder Stuart Skinner said post-game. "I thought the guys stuck with it all night. I thought we did a great job in both ends."

After it looked like their hard work all night wasn't going to be rewarded down 1-0 late in the third period, the Blue & Orange came back over the final 6:49 remaining in regulation to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday night to improve their win streak to four games.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck was a thorn in Edmonton's side between the pipes all evening, but when Darnell Nurse's lazy wrist shot was the one that finally solved the former Vezina Trophy winner, the Oilers continued to press on and took their deserved lead on a late power play when Leon Draisaitl ripped a one-timer from the right circle to lift his team ahead 2-1 and ultimately record the game-winner with 2:13 on the clock.

Ryan McLeod added an empty-netter to seal the victory and his first goal of the campaign, along with the centre adding an assist on Nurse's equalizing goal as the only player on both sides to register a multi-point night in Edmonton's victory. Stuart Skinner was stellar in his sixth straight start, making 25 saves on 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The Oilers improve to 9-12-1 heading into a six-day break before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes this coming Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Draisaitl scores the eventual game-winner from his spot on the PP

FIRST PERIOD

For what was a strong opening 20 minutes for the Oilers, one converted power play from the Jets was the difference.

Edmonton had two excellent looks in the first minute, with Hyman forcing a big rebound stop from Hellebuyck before Connor Brown earned a dangerous look in the slot.

Hellebuyck scrambled to keep the puck out again seven minutes later after Evan Bouchard's blast from the point nearly went in off his skate before Leon Draisaitl missed the follow-up opportunity with the Jets netminder laying across the ice between the posts as he desperately tried to keep the puck out. it was looking like it was going to be one of those typical lock-down performances from the Jets, who allowed three or less goals for the 12th game running.

"If it wasn't for him in the first period, it could have got out of hand," Skinner said of his Jets counterpart. "So huge credit to them. Huge credit to their players as well. They played a great game. They're very good at locking it down too, and that's why it was a low-scoring one earlier in the year."

The Oilers power play was 6-for-13 in their last three games coming into Thursday, but couldn't cash in on their first look with the man advantage before the midway mark of the first period when Mason Appleton was sent to the box for holding the stick. Before the break, defenceman Brett Kulak was charged with the same infraction and it produced the game's first goal for the Jets with 1:33 on the clock.

Centre Cole Perfetti was parked in front to deflect Mark Scheifele's slap pass past Skinner for his eighth goal of the season that broke a stretch of 18 straight penalty kills for Edmonton's short-handed units, lifting the Jets to a 1-0 lead before the first intermission. To earn the two points, Edmonton would have to come back for the first time this season after trailing at the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers were able to kill off their next two penalty kills and even got their best chance of the second period while shorthanded.

First, it was Kyle Connor getting three great opportunities to extend the Jets lead in the frame's first five minutes. The prolific goalscorer for Winnipeg missed two open looks on Stuart Skinner before the Oilers netminder flashed the left pad on a breakaway to prevent the forward from putting the Jets ahead. by a pair of goals.

The Oilers had a pair of penalties to kill off to Evander Kane and Connor McDavid in the final six-and-a-half minutes of the middle frame and got their best chance at equalizing before the intermission when Mattias Janmark picked up a rimmed puck along the benches, but Hellebuyck continued to stymie the Oilers with a blocker save to preserve the 1-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Nurse beats Hellebuyck with a long wrist shot to tie the game

THIRD PERIOD

For the Blue & Orange, Thursday was about keeping their foot on the gas in hopes of finding a way through.

"You're hoping for that every time and every game, especially the way we were playing tonight," Skinner said. "I think offensively we did a great job at getting pucks in. Helly made some incredible saves and obviously, they know how to play really good D too.

"You're just really hoping that at some point it's going to happen for us, and fortunately, it did."

The Oilers were dominating the Jets in almost every metric – faceoff wins, shot attempts, overall shots and possession time – and they knew their hard work would pay off when they finally got rewarded when a lazy wrist shot from Darnell Nurse solved Hellebuyck to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:49 remaining.

"I was just trying to shoot through a screen and you never know what will happen," Nurse said. "I've been a D-man on the other side of those and sometimes you stiffen up and whatnot, so I was just trying to surprise them, get one on net and get it through the D-man." 

Connor McDavid was a menace all night, winning 88.9 percent of his faceoffs and buzzing for the entire 60 minutes. The captain earned the Oilers a late power-play opportunity to win the game and it would be his counterpart Leon Draisaitl who'd make no mistake from The Spot™️ in the right circle by one-timing McDavid's pass that struck a stick on its way through to beat Hellebuyck under the left arm with 2:13 left in regulation.

Draisaitl scores the eventual game-winner from his spot on the PP

No player has victimized Hellebuyck more over his career than Draisaitl, who now has 20 goals against the Winnipeg shot-stopper – five more than Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars, who has 15.

Ryan McLeod iced the game with an empty-netter that marked his first goal of the campaign with 20 seconds remaining after the young centre got on the scoresheet with an assist on Nurse's equalizer.

McLeod ices the Oilers 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal

PARTING WORDS

Skinner on the Oilers being able to improve their defensive game to win their first contest where they've allowed three or less goals (1-11-1):

"I think especially in this game, we did a really good job with that. Obviously, some tweaks have to be made as always. Every win and every loss there are things to improve on, so it's just a matter of us sticking with it, which I know the guys will.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (11.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets
PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returning from illness to face the Jets on Thursday (11.30.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returning from illness to face the Jets on Thursday
PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (11.30.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (SO)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (SO)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (11.28.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
BLOG: Hockey Fights Cancer helping illuminate the stories behind those affected

BLOG: Hockey Fights Cancer helping illuminate the stories behind those affected
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (11.28.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (11.28.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
GENE'S BLOG: Family Time

GENE'S BLOG: Family Time
RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week
POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games
GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks
FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks
BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0