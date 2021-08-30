FUTURE WATCH: Bakersfield blends experience with youth

"We're very fortunate down here that we have those players in place largely in part of the hard work of Keith Gretzky and Ken Holland, ensuring that those guys are under contract so they are helping us groom that next wave of players by helping instill those habits we value so dearly here.

"I think it's hugely important for any healthy organization to have people in place like [Brad Malone, Adam Cracknell and Luke Esposito]. Those guys are the ones who set great examples for younger players coming into the organization," Woodcroft added. "They act almost as conduits between some of those younger players and the coaching staff. They help sell messages."

A 24-14-0-1 regular-season record and a second division title in three seasons for the Condors came as the result of some fine on-ice craftsmanship in '20-21 from youthful talent in the organization in names like Stuart Skinner, Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson alongside contributions from established veterans in captain Brad Malone, Adam Cracknell and Seth Griffith; not to mention, the foresight and vision of Woodcroft, his coaching staff and the management team to put it all together.

"Something we've said down here over the last three or four years is that we believe our most important job is to develop players for the Edmonton Oilers," Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said to Bob Stauffer and 630CHED's Oilers Now on Monday. "But we think we can do it in a winning environment."

The Bakersfield Condors, boasting a John D. Chick Trophy as the American Hockey League's Pacific Division Champions after besting the Henderson Silver Knights for the title in a three-game series, are a testament to the brewing of that philosophy in the seat of Kern County, California.

EDMONTON, AB - The job of balancing both veteran and youth talent to win as many hockey games as possible within an organization focused on graduating players to the next level doesn't have to be a 'one or the other' scenario.

Skinner solidified Bakersfield's crease upon arrival following a five-game winless streak for the AHL outfit to begin the season, ending his third full pro season with an impressive 20-9-1 record, 2.38 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. The McLeod-Benson-Marody line dominated the Pacific, with McLeod's call-up to the Oilers last April after posting 14 goals and 28 points in 28 games marking another major success story for the organization for developing talent for the NHL.

Going hand-in-hand with prospect success in Condorstown was the leadership of its journeymen z- names including Cracknell, who lead Bakersfield in scoring during the postseason with 10 points in six games, and a four-season Condors veteran and club captain in Malone. Defencemen Kevin Gravel and Ryan Stanton, both of whom have departed the club this off-season, operated from the back with a hard-working defensive game that limited the opposition's ice.

"Winning and development aren't mutually exclusive," Woodcroft said. "We think you can do both, we think you can marry those concepts, but you can't do it unless you have people in place like the players mentioned. We're very fortunate down here that we do have them."

On defence is where Woodcroft anticipates a much younger group next campaign, with Philip Broberg and Dmitri Samorukov potentially arriving in Bakersfield to supplement a youthful blueline that was led in '20-21 by Vincent Desharnais, Markus Niemeläinen and Michael Kesselring.

While those prospects owe their efforts to cracking the Oilers line-up when Main Camp begins later in September, Woodcroft knows the numbers game is going to offer a breadth of talent on defence to the Condors.

"You never know how things will shake out during an NHL training camp, but I know that you can't carry 14 defencemen up in the NHL," he said. "We're excited about what might end up in Bakersfield. We expect to have a younger d-core this year. When you mention those names, I get excited because it's a real position of strength for the organization moving forward here."

The influx of defensive talent to the Condors will tall under the tutelage of assistant coach Dave Manson, who has been instrumental in the success of the Condors as a club developing its defensive prospects and helping Woodcroft navigate the game-to-game grind of the Pacific Division.

Video: ASK AN OILER | Philip Broberg

"I joke around and call him my left tackle because he takes care of my blindsides and makes sure that we're doing what we need to do and taking care of business in all areas," Woodcroft said. "I can't say enough about Dave and his effect on our organization. I know he's just as excited as I am for who might end up in Bakersfield this year."

With the departure of assistant coach Jean-François Houle to the Laval Rocket head up the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate as head coach, there's still another piece to add for Woodcroft to his coaching staff in the near future.

"We're right at the finish line right now," he said. "We're trying to get the ball over the one-yard line and I think it'll happen here in the next day or two. We should have our staff in place over the next couple of days.