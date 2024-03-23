BLOG: Hyman facing the Maple Leafs in best form of his career

TORONTO, ON – For the Toronto Maple Leafs, 'protecting the blue paint’ will have a heightened level of importance tonight when it comes to keeping the Edmonton Oilers – but more specifically Zach Hyman – off the scoresheet at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada.

That’s because they know the hard-working winger will be all over the crease tonight against his hometown team and former teammates as he tries to reach 50 goals in front of friends and family against the organization that let him walk to Edmonton as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

“It’s been incredible seeing him get his hat-tricks,” said former Maple Leafs teammate William Nylander, who has 38 goals this season. “It’s been a lot of fun seeing him have great success there in Edmonton. As a friend, it’ll be fun to play against him tonight too.

“He’s two goals from 50, so not tonight.”

Hyman’s hard work and penchant for dominating the areas surrounding his opponents’ net took on a new meaning when he was a member of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2015-16, earning a new basketball-inspired nickname from his teammates for his ability to own the net-front area.

“When I was with the Marlies, we called him ‘Shaq’ Hyman for a reason because he got to the paint better than anybody,” said Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, who was behind the bench for Toronto’s AHL affiliate during Hyman’s rookie pro season.

“Now he’s playing with a guy that gets the puck to the paint and tilts the ice more than anybody maybe in the history of the game, so it’s a good fit and he works to get to the right places and is getting rewarded for it.”