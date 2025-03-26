Buium, Leonard among players to watch at NCAA Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament opens Thursday, with regionals in Toledo, Ohio, and Fargo, North Dakota, followed by regionals in Manchester, New Hampshire and Allentown, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Winners of the games Thursday will play their regional finals Saturday, and the winners of the Friday games will play their regional finals Sunday. The four regional winners advance to the Frozen Four, to be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, from April 10-12.

Boston College is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, with Michigan State No. 2, University of Maine No. 3 and Western Michigan University No. 4. The 16-team field features more than 100 players who have been drafted by NHL teams.

Here is a player to watch from each of the 16 teams (listed in alphabetical order):