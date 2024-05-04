Parise thrilled to be with Avalanche for Stanley Cup championship pursuit

DENVER -- Zach Parise has enjoyed every minute with the Colorado Avalanche.
The 39-year-old forward wanted another opportunity to play in the NHL, wanted one more chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. With the Avalanche, he has a great chance of that happening and has reveled in the early success.
“The atmosphere’s been awesome,” Parise told NHL.com. “I mean, there’s just something always special about playing in the playoffs. The buildings, the excitement in the games, the importance of the plays. It’s pretty unique.
“So, for me, it’s just been great being a part of this team that’s really a good team, a good group of core players. It’s been awesome.”
Parise had two goals in the Western Conference First Round, when the Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games. Colorado will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in the second round. The Stars will host Game 7 of that series Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS).
Parise, who signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Jan. 26, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 30 regular-season games. He has 889 points (434 goals, 455 assists) in 1,254 games with the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Avalanche.
“He’s a smart player and he knows what he needs to do when the game gets ramped up and the pressure’s on and things get desperate,” Colorado defenseman Josh Manson said. “I feel that’s when he gets even smarter, and you see why he’s been around the League for so long.”
After starting the playoffs on the top forward line with center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen, Parise has settled in nicely at left wing on the second line with center Casey Mittelstadt and right wing Artturi Lehkonen.
“For me, I grew up watching him play for the Wild, so it’s pretty crazy how it's worked out. It’s been a blast,” said Mittelstadt, who grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, just southwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul. “He’s been awesome. He’s been all over the puck. I feel he’s winning all his battles and making plays when he has it. He’s been making it easier for me, for sure. Like I said, it’s been a treat and a joy to play with him.”