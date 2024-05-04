Parise thrilled to be with Avalanche for Stanley Cup championship pursuit

DENVER -- Zach Parise has enjoyed every minute with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 39-year-old forward wanted another opportunity to play in the NHL, wanted one more chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. With the Avalanche, he has a great chance of that happening and has reveled in the early success.

“The atmosphere’s been awesome,” Parise told NHL.com. “I mean, there’s just something always special about playing in the playoffs. The buildings, the excitement in the games, the importance of the plays. It’s pretty unique.

“So, for me, it’s just been great being a part of this team that’s really a good team, a good group of core players. It’s been awesome.”

Parise had two goals in the Western Conference First Round, when the Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games. Colorado will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in the second round. The Stars will host Game 7 of that series Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS).

Parise, who signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Jan. 26, had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 30 regular-season games. He has 889 points (434 goals, 455 assists) in 1,254 games with the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Avalanche.

“He’s a smart player and he knows what he needs to do when the game gets ramped up and the pressure’s on and things get desperate,” Colorado defenseman Josh Manson said. “I feel that’s when he gets even smarter, and you see why he’s been around the League for so long.”

After starting the playoffs on the top forward line with center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen, Parise has settled in nicely at left wing on the second line with center Casey Mittelstadt and right wing Artturi Lehkonen.

“For me, I grew up watching him play for the Wild, so it’s pretty crazy how it's worked out. It’s been a blast,” said Mittelstadt, who grew up in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, just southwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul. “He’s been awesome. He’s been all over the puck. I feel he’s winning all his battles and making plays when he has it. He’s been making it easier for me, for sure. Like I said, it’s been a treat and a joy to play with him.”

After finishing last season with the Islanders, Parise said on May 1, 2024, that he would play for them again this season or retire. After training this offseason in Minnesota, however, he rethought that decision. The Avalanche came calling, and Parise made his debut with them against the New York Rangers on Feb. 5.

“It’s always tough coming to a new team, kind of finding your niche, where you fit in on the ice, with the group. It was kind of nice we started, right away there was a 10-, 12-day road trip,” Parise said. “You hop right into it, you’re going for dinner with everyone … it makes it really easy to jump in with the group.

“As far as hockey, it took five to 10 games to kind of be like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t have that luxury of the preseason to get the kinks out. I had to do it right in the middle of the season, but I thought it went well.”

Getting used to the Avalanche’s system, getting to know players, that was fairly easy for Parise. Dealing with the famed altitude in Denver? Well, that was a different story.

“It’s a real thing,” Parise said with a laugh. “And the hard part, too, is when you think you get acclimated to it, then you go away and play and then you come back and (say), ‘I can’t breathe again, I don’t understand.’ You’re always starting over.

“When you’re here and you’re set, then you get used to it. I mean, of course you still don’t want to be getting stuck out there for a minute. It’s still harder to recover than it is other places, but I think you just get a little more accustomed to it.”

Parise said he didn’t consider himself a veteran leader with the Avalanche, pointing to those who have been with Colorado for years and who won the Stanley Cup in 2022, including MacKinnon, Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar.

Coach Jared Bednar disagreed.

“We have a great leadership group in our room. Some guys wearing letters, some guys not, some guys more experienced than others but they all have their own unique way of contributing to the overall growth of our team, and Zach’s one of those guys,” Bednar said. “He’s clearly a guy we’d like to help win, you know, so that added motivation doesn’t hurt. He’s been through ups and downs and playoff series and seasons. He’s gotten close and now he’s trying to win.

“When you can add that motivation to a group and they really get to know the guy, like the guy, that can help you. He’s been a great addition to our team in so many ways, and only one small part of it is his leadership.”

Parise told NHL.com in late February that this will be his final season, regardless of whether he wins the Cup. He reiterated that late last month, but for now he’s focused on winning the ultimate prize.

“Being in the playoffs, it just kind of reignites a lot of things, but I mean, yeah,” he said. “And again, I’m not trying to make a big deal out of it, but when you know, you just know.

“Hopefully we’ll be playing for a few more months.”

