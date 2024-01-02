Women in Hockey: Annelle Carson

Kraken massage therapist keeps players’ bodies working efficiently as possible

SEAWIH12
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Seattle Kraken massage therapist Annelle Carson:

Name: Annelle Carson

Job Title: Massage therapist
 
Education: BS in Exercise Science and Nutrition from Bastyr University; Bellevue Massage School
 
Years of Hockey Experience:

Describe Your Job in 2-3 Sentences
 
As the head massage therapist for the Seattle Kraken I work alongside of the athletic trainers to keep the players’ bodies working as efficiently as possible. My role includes being available for the players during practice, games, and on the road providing deep tissue/ manual therapy to aide in recovery, treatment, and maintenance.

What career advice can you give others?

Make connections! You never know who is going to be that contact you need for your dream job. Even if you think nothing will come of a simple handshake or group dinner, put yourself out there and make your presence known. 

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

Honestly, it’s the athletes I work with. They are all such high-caliber performers and watching them put their best into their work every day makes me want to do the same for their sake as well as my own.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

Being in the locker room for Game 7, first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when we won and made it to the second round. The whole team was obviously ecstatic, hugs and smiles were abundant. It was incredible to get to experience that moment knowing all the ups and downs they had gone through to get there. 

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

New Zealand 

What’s your favorite book?

“A Gentleman In Moscow,” by Amore Towels
 
One thing you can’t live without?

My friends
 
Do you collect anything?

Ceramic mugs
 
What is your hobby outside of work? 

Hiking

