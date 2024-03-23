Jets at Capitals

JETS (44-21-5) at CAPITALS (34-26-9)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ethan Bear
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body)
Status report
Hellebuyck could start for the second straight day; he was pulled at 9:11 of the second period after allowing five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday that included forwards Oshie and Protas; each has missed three games. ... Coach Spencer Carbery said he's hopeful each will be able to play, but their status won’t be determined until Sunday morning.