Jets at Capitals

JETS (44-21-5) at CAPITALS (34-26-9)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ethan Bear

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body)

Status report

Hellebuyck could start for the second straight day; he was pulled at 9:11 of the second period after allowing five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday that included forwards Oshie and Protas; each has missed three games. ... Coach Spencer Carbery said he's hopeful each will be able to play, but their status won’t be determined until Sunday morning.