Jets at Golden Knights

JETS (4-3-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-0-1)

10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Hellebuyck is expected to start for the eighth time in 10 games. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Thompson and Hill are expected to alternate starts for the eighth straight game. ... Hutton replaces Hague, a defenseman, in the lineup.