Jets at Golden Knights

JETS (4-3-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-0-1)
10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Hellebuyck is expected to start for the eighth time in 10 games. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Thompson and Hill are expected to alternate starts for the eighth straight game. ... Hutton replaces Hague, a defenseman, in the lineup.