Jets at Golden Knights

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Surprising Ducks, Canadiens discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Jets at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (4-3-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS  (9-0-1)

10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Hellebuyck is expected to start for the eighth time in 10 games. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Thompson and Hill are expected to alternate starts for the eighth straight game. ... Hutton replaces Hague, a defenseman, in the lineup.