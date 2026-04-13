Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups

JETS (35-32-12) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (37-26-17)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Nino Niederreiter -- Brayden Yager – Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Alex Iafallo (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marne -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith – Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin-- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon – Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
Yager will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League with Chibrikov, who will play on the same line. … Miller will replace Pionk, a defenseman. … Smith is expected to play after being scratched for three games.