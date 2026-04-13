Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups

JETS (35-32-12) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (37-26-17)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Brayden Yager – Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Alex Iafallo (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Mitch Marne -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith – Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon – Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status report

Yager will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League with Chibrikov, who will play on the same line. … Miller will replace Pionk, a defenseman. … Smith is expected to play after being scratched for three games.