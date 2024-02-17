Jets at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (32-14-5) at CANUCKS (37-12-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson

Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Mark Friedman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

Dillon returns after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari during a 3-0 loss Feb. 6. ... Stanley, a defenseman who took Dillon's spot after being a healthy scratch the previous 21 games, comes out of the lineup. … The Jets held an optional morning skate Saturday, but Ehlers and Vilardi are expected to swap spots on the top two lines based on practice Friday. … Hellebuyck will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. … Bains, a forward, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday, but is not expected to play Saturday. ... Defenseman Jet Woo was reassigned to the AHL. ... Joshua, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

