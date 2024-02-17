Jets at Canucks

JETS (32-14-5) at CANUCKS (37-12-6)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Mark Friedman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Status report
Dillon returns after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari during a 3-0 loss Feb. 6. ... Stanley, a defenseman who took Dillon's spot after being a healthy scratch the previous 21 games, comes out of the lineup. … The Jets held an optional morning skate Saturday, but Ehlers and Vilardi are expected to swap spots on the top two lines based on practice Friday. … Hellebuyck will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. … Bains, a forward, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday, but is not expected to play Saturday. ... Defenseman Jet Woo was reassigned to the AHL. ... Joshua, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.