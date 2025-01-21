Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley extended his goal streak to four games for Utah (20-19-7), which won consecutive home games for the first time since Nov. 13. Connor Ingram made 23 saves.

NIkolaj Ehlers had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (31-14-3), who have lost six of their past 10 games (4-4-2).

Olli Maatta gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 16:00 of the second period, scoring on a shot from the point.

Cooley made it 2-0 Utah at 19:42, picking the puck up in the neutral zone and beating Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Hayton scored at 4:53 of the third period to give Utah a 3-0 lead. The forward took a pass from Josh Doan and beat Hellebuyck on the glove side for the goal.

Mattias Maccelli gave Utah a 4-0 lead at 8:04. The forward took a pass from Doan and scored into an open net.

Nino Niederreiter made it 4-1 at 8:32 when he beat Ingram between the legs off a pass from Ehlers.

Dylan DeMelo scored at 11:48 on a shot from the point to cut the lead to 4-2.

Keller scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 for the 5-2 final.