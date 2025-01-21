Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Cooley extends goal streak to 4, Keller gets goal, assist in win

Jets at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Barrett Hayton scored and had two assists, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Delta Center on Monday.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley extended his goal streak to four games for Utah (20-19-7), which won consecutive home games for the first time since Nov. 13. Connor Ingram made 23 saves.

NIkolaj Ehlers had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (31-14-3), who have lost six of their past 10 games (4-4-2).

Olli Maatta gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 16:00 of the second period, scoring on a shot from the point.

Cooley made it 2-0 Utah at 19:42, picking the puck up in the neutral zone and beating Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Hayton scored at 4:53 of the third period to give Utah a 3-0 lead. The forward took a pass from Josh Doan and beat Hellebuyck on the glove side for the goal.

Mattias Maccelli gave Utah a 4-0 lead at 8:04. The forward took a pass from Doan and scored into an open net.

Nino Niederreiter made it 4-1 at 8:32 when he beat Ingram between the legs off a pass from Ehlers.

Dylan DeMelo scored at 11:48 on a shot from the point to cut the lead to 4-2.

Keller scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Lightning for 3rd win in row

Lemaire talks 1995 Cup, impact of Lamoriello in Q&A with NHL.com

Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

McCann has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to hold off Sabres

Wild pull away from Avalanche in 3rd to end 3-game skid 

Blue Jackets wear Ohio State football jerseys ahead of NCAA championship game

McDavid of Oilers suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Myers of Canucks suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Kings to play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

Klingberg healthy after hip surgeries, excited for chance with Oilers

Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

McVie dies at 89, was ‘quite a character’ as coach for Devils, Capitals, Jets

NHL Buzz: Doughty practices with Kings for 1st time since ankle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today