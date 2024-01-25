Matthews scores in OT, Maple Leafs shut out Jets

Matthews tipped in a cross-crease pass from Morgan Rielly at 4:13.

Samsonov recorded his second shutout of the season for the Maple Leafs (24-14-8), who have won three of four.

Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the Jets (30-11-5), who have lost two in a row. Josh Morrissey left the game late in the first period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Matthew Knies and did not return.

Samsonov, who was making his second straight start, kept it 0-0 at 3:26 of the second period when he stopped Adam Lowry on a short-handed 2-on-0 rush, and then turned aside Morgan Barron on the rebound with an outstretched right pad.

The Jets had a chance at 8:29 of the third period to break the tie, but Samsonov stopped Rasmus Kupari, who kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and shot from the right circle.

Toronto had the first five power plays of the game but went 0-for-5; the Jets went 0-for-2.