Jets at Maple Leafs

JETS (30-11-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (23-14-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Cole Perfetti -- Dominic Toninato -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Tyler Bertuzzi, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Vilardi is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Brossoit will start for the first time since he made 20 saves in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Bertuzzi, a forward, is away from the team to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple's child. ... Samsonov will start after making 16 saves in a 3-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.