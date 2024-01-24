Jets at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (30-11-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (23-14-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti -- Dominic Toninato -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Tyler Bertuzzi, William Lagesson, Mark Giordano

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Vilardi is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game. ... Brossoit will start for the first time since he made 20 saves in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Bertuzzi, a forward, is away from the team to be  with his wife, who is expecting the couple's child. ... Samsonov will start after making 16 saves in a 3-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

