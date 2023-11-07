Latest News

Jets at Blues

JETS (5-4-2) at BLUES (5-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Marco Scandella

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

Hellebuyck will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Binnington will start for the eighth time in 11 games.