Jets at Blues

JETS (5-4-2) at BLUES (5-4-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Marco Scandella
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Status report
Hellebuyck will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Binnington will start for the eighth time in 11 games.